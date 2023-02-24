Kabras eye perfect end to the season

Champions Kabras Sugar hope to end the Kenya Cup regular season unbeaten and top of the league when they host Menengai Oilers at Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

Although two times Kenya Cup holders Kabras Sugar, who are in excellent form with a 10-match winning streak this season, have secured a home semi-final, victory will be vital.

Kabras Sugar top the log with 48 points from a clean run while KCB Rugby are second with 46 points drawn from nine wins and a loss. The two sides have already secured their semi-final berths.

The Oilers, who are placed third with 36 points made of seven wins and three losses, are already through to the play-offs.

Elsewhere, it will be a ferocious battle for three varsity sides as they battle to avoid relegation; Catholic University of East Africa Monks, University of Nairobi's Mean Machine and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust).

Two teams will be relegated after Saturday's matches with two getting promoted from the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship.

Monks hosts former Kenya Cup title holders Nakuru at their varsity ground in Karen while Machine have a mountain to climb against KCB Rugby at the University of Nairobi ground. Mmust have a tricky one against visiting Mwamba at their Kakamega backyard.

Victory for Kabras will not only see them top the standings for the fifth consecutive time in regular season but also guarantee them another home final but only if they reach their eighth consecutive final.

Carlos Katywa’s charges head into the clash at the forest bubbling with confidence, having beaten their archrivals KCB 29-23 in a thrilling duel last Saturday at Ruaraka.

Kabras are the second-best offensive side after KCB (436 points) in the league, having scored 413 points, and the best defensive side having only conceded 64 points.

Kabras have won all their 13 home matches since their last Kenya Cup final loss to KCB at Nandi Bears on September 4, 2021.

The Oilers will be seeking their first win against Kabras with Gibson Weru’s charges having come close to beating the sugarmen during the Kenya Cup final last year, losing 34-28 at the Bull Ring, Kakamega.

“Our attacking and defending abilities are still on top. We needed the win against KCB more than anything else but that didn’t sum up our season, it delayed what we have in our arsenal,” said Katywa. “Oilers will come out differently with the hunger to win against us but we are ready for them.”

In other matches on the day, Homeboyz hosts Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad while Kenya Harlequin takes on Strathmore Leos at the RFUEA.

There is an interesting scenario involving the last five teams in the standings, Homeboyz (15), Mwamba (15), Monks (14), Machine (14) and Mmust (9).

Machine face an uphill task against KCB in what is a must-win encounter for the students.

Seventh-placed Strathmore, who have 22 points, will be hoping that fifth-placed Nakuru (23) slip against Monks to enable them reach the play-offs for the semi-finals but only if they beat Quins.

Fixtures

Catholic Monks v Nakuru (Catholic University) 4pm

Homeboyz v Blak Blad (Jamhuri Park) 4pm

Masinde Muliro v Mwamba (Masinde Muliro University) 4pm

Kenya Harlequin v Strathmore Leos (RFUEA) 4pm

Mean Machine v KCB (University of Nairobi) 4pm