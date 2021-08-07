Kabras end KCB's unbeaten run

KCB’s eight-match winning streak in Kenya Cup came to a halt after losing 30-23 to hosts Kabras Sugar in a tense top-of-the-table clash at Nandi Bears Club on Saturday.

The two heavyweights exchanged the lead four times before the sugar millers nailed it, with Fijian Ntabeni Dukisa leading Kabras with 16 points.

Coach Curtis Olago’s KCB, who were undefeated in 18 Kenya Cup matches since losing to Kabras 19-3 in Ruaraka on November 30, 2019, drew first blood through Darwin Mukidza's penalty.

Kabras responded through Bryceson Adaka's try that was converted by Dukisa to go 7-3 up.

Mukidza reduced the deficit to one point with another penalty before Vincent Onyala sliced through the Kabras defence for KCB to reclaim the lead 13-7 after Mukidza added the twos.

Kabras took advantage of their numerical strength after Peter Kilonzo was sin-binned to return in front 14-13 after getting a try from George Nyambua converted by Dukisa.

The match swayed even further in favour of Kabras when Jayson Misoga scored a try converted by Dukisa for a 21-13 half-time lead.

However, KCB came strongly into the second half, scoring a centre post try through Samuel Asati and conversion from Mukidza for 21-20.

A penalty from Dukisa after a high tackle gave the Kakamega-based side some breathing space at 24-21. However, KCB replied in similar fashion through Mukidza for 24-23. Dukisa was again perfect with his boot after scoring another penalty for 27-23.

KCB’s efforts to stage a comeback suffered a blow after Peter Waitere was shown a yellow card in the dying minutes.

Kabras had the last laugh through another Dukisa penalty after KCB were penalised for not releasing the ball in a tackle.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) put Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad to the sword 38-10 in the early kick-off at Nandi Bears.

In the only match held in Nairobi, hosts Kenya Harlequin survived a late charge to hand hapless Mwamba their second straight loss.

Quins, who were without a win in three consecutive matches, ran out 20-18 winners after coming from 8-0 down at the RFUEA Grounds.

Quins got their points through Brian Obwaya and Anthony Abonyo (a try each), Allan Odiyo (penalty) and were also awarded a penalty try. Felix Otieno, Idriss Shariff and Ronnie Omondi scored a try each for Mwamba who also converted a penalty through Brian Mwangi.

The match between Impala Saracens and Nondescripts set for RFUEA Ground was postponed.

After the weekend assignments, KCB still top the 11-team league with 38 points from nine matches. Kabras are four points behind after winning all their first seven fixtures.

Menengai Oilers are third on 17 points from seven matches followed by Quins with 15 from eight matches.

Strathmore Leos remain fourth with 16 points from six matches. Quins and MMUST occupy positions five and six with 15 points each.