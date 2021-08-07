Kabras end KCB's unbeaten run

Samuel Mwamba (centre) of Nakuru Top Fry charges between KCB's Smith Muhoya (right) and Brian Omondi

Samuel Mwamba (centre) of Nakuru Top Fry charges between KCB's Smith Muhoya (right) and Brian Omondi during their Kenya Cup league match at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka on July 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The two heavyweights exchanged the lead four times before the sugar millers nailed it, with Fijian Ntabeni Dukisa leading Kabras with 16 points
  • Kabras had the last laugh through another Dukisa penalty after KCB were penalised for not releasing the ball in a tackle
  • Quins, who were without a win in three consecutive matches, ran out 20-18 winners after coming from 8-0 down at the RFUEA Grounds


KCB’s eight-match winning streak in Kenya Cup came to a halt after losing 30-23 to hosts Kabras Sugar in a tense top-of-the-table clash at Nandi Bears Club on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.