Kabeberi Sevens: Holders Mwamba dumped out

Defending champions Mwamba are out of contention for this year's Kabeberi Sevens title after losing to KCB Sunday at the RFUEA ground.

Levy Amunga converted Michael Wanjala's try for KCB, who also benefited from a penalty try in the tight main Cup quarter-final to send the the young Mwamba side packing following a 14-5 defeat.

Sylvester Miheso's try at the death failed to salvage things for Mwamba.

KCB, who are the National Sevens Series defending champions, are due to meet Menengai Oilers in the Cup semi-finals.

Oilers bundled out Nakuru 24-5 in the battle of the Great Rift side as Strathmore Leos won the varsity Derby, beating Masinde Muliro 32-0.

Strathmore will now meet Homeboyz in the other semi-final after the Deejays also steamrolled over Daystar University's Falcons 24-7 in the other quarter-final duel.

In the Challenge Trophy, Kabras Sugar crushed Mean Machine 45-0 to set up a semi-final duel against Blak Blad from the University of Nairobi.

Blak Blad had stunned Impala Saracens 21-12 in the quarter-final.