Japan to offer rugby scholarships to Kenyan students

Japan will offers rugby scholarships to promising talent in Kenya after Kenya Rugby Union entered into a partnership with three companies from the Far East nation.

The three Japanese organisations are Hiraku Company Limited, Seitoku Company Limited and AAIC Partners Africa Limited.

Hiraku Company Limited Chief Executive Officer, Toshiaki Hirose, who is also a former Japan national rugby team captain, said they will grant scholarships to promising rugby talent to pursue their dreams in the world of sport and academics in Japan from Kenya.

Also present at the function were Seitoku Company Limited Chief Executive Officer, Kohei Yuba and AAIC Partners Africa Limited- East Africa manager, Chiaki Hoshino.

“It is a wonderful feeling to be part of that venture. I always look back to how I have benefited from similar initiatives. We look forward to a great and fruitful partnership,” said Toshiaki after he signed a memorandum of understanding with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Sunday at the RFUEA ground.

KRU Chief Executive Officer, Aggrey Wabulwenyi said they are pleased to partner with these three organisations to improve the fortunes of the game in Kenya.

“This partnership will be vital in rewarding the academic prowess of those talented players deserving of the opportunity to further their studies in Japan,” said Wabulwenyi.

Wabulwenyi said they are particularly looking at using this partnership to develop pathways that will see the transition of talent from schools through the Prescott Cup and related competitions to the higher tiers of the game at Kenya Cup and national team levels.

“It is also an opportunity for Japanese firms based within the region to aid in the growth and development of the game across all strands, inclusive of the Kenya Cup,” explained Wabulwenyi.

Hirose, who earned 28 caps, captained Brave Blossoms for two years between 2012 and 2013 under the head coach Eddie Jones.

He was retained for the 2015 Rugby World Cup where Japan stunned South Africa 34-32 in the group stage but missed out on qualification to the knockout stage.

Hiraku is a business consultancy company based out of Japan that deals with business content creation, media appearances planning, business lectures, seminars, education and human resource development.