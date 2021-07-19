It's Kenya v Uganda in 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier

Kenya Simbas

Kenya Simbas players celebrate their win against Zambia during their  2023 rugby World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Perennial Africa champions Namibia will have an easy quarter-final date with Burkina Faso in Pool “D”, while Zimbabwe will face Ivory Coast as Senegal clash with Algeria next year.
  • The winner of the eight-team knockout competition iwill advance to the 2023 World Cup in France as Africa's first team. Runners-up will attempt to seal their place in the final qualification tournament.

Kenya Simbas will renew their rivalry with Uganda in one of the quarter-final matches of the 2022 Africa Cup, which also acts as the third and final round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifiers.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.