Injera, Sikuta back in Kenya Sevens team

Kenya Sevens speedstar Collins Injera (left) evades a tackled from Davis Nyaundi during their training session at the RFUEA grounds on February 20, 2020 ahead of the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2019/2020 World Sevens World Series in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The teams will play in the first leg tournament on May 8 to 9 followed by the second leg on May 14 to 15.
  • “This camp is aimed at assisting teams that have already qualified for the Olympics and Olympics Repechage in their preparations for the event later this year in Tokyo,” said a statement from Kenya Rugby Union.

Kabras Sugar Rugby Club’s Dan Sikuta and Collins Injera of Mwamba Rugby Club are back in the Kenya Sevens that has resumed training for Olympics and a build-up tournament in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

