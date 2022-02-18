Impala, Nondies face-off in Kenya Cup relegation dog fight

Impala Saracens head coach Oscar Osir has said their Kenya Cup match against Nondecripts will be a dog fight.

Impala and Nondescripts, the two most successful clubs in the Kenya Cup, face-off in the penultimate round of the regular Kenya Cup season on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

The two sides are on the verge of relegation from the top flight league for the first time in their history.

Impala and Nondies are placed at the bottom of the 12-team league in 11th and 12th positions respectively with 11 points each.

“Ours is a dog fight and we must be ferocious,” said Osir, a former Kenya Simbas and Kenya Sevens player. “We are fighting for our lives, it’s as simple as that.”

Nondies hope to beat Impala again after they secured a slim 19-15 victory against the Sarries last season.

“We still have a good chance to avoid relegation if we win the two remaining matches. It should give us at least 19 points or maximum 21 points,” said Nondies coach Willis Ojal, adding that two other teams like Nakuru and Homeboyz have crucial matches.

Nondies have the most Kenya Cup crowns (17) and last lifted the coveted title in 1998 while Impala is the second most successful team, having won the diadem 10 times with their last success coming in 2009.

Victory for either side will have enhanced their chances of avoiding legation but still with a match to go the following Saturday.

It will also depend on the performance of other teams that are above them and also battling to avoid the axe. Only five points separate the bottom five teams.

Interestingly, two-time Kenya Cup champions Nakuru are just a point above the relegation zone with 12 points, while Mwamba and Homeboyz are above them with 15 points each.

Two of the five teams will be relegated depending on the outcome of the last two rounds, but Nondies and Impala are in the most precarious positions.

Nondies will then end their regular season against Homeboyz on February 26, with the Sarries taking on Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) the same day.

Before taking on Nondies, Homeboyz have a battle against league leaders Kabras Sugar away in Kakamega on Saturday.

Mwamba will be away to MMUST in Kakamega before hosting Kenya Harlequin in their last duel of the season on February 26 at the RFUEA.

Homebozy have to win against Kabras Sugar or at least secure a bonus point in case of a defeat to avoid dropping to relegation zone if either Nondies or Impala secure a bonus point win.

Already, leaders Kabras Sugar, defending champions KCB Rugby, Menengai Oilers and Strathmore Leos have secured their place in the semi-finals.

KCB Rugby will be away to Strathmore Leos at Madaraka while Oilers will host Blak Blad at the Nakuru ASK ground.

The two-bottom placed teams face the chop at the end of the regular Kenya Cup season, while the top two will earn promotion to the league from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship.

Three-time champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi, Catholic University’s Monks, Shamas Foundation and South Coast Pirates are in contention for promotion to Kenya Cup next season.

Fixtures

Saturday

MMUST Rugby Club v Mwamba (Kakamega ASK ground) 1pm (Live)

Kabras Sugar v Homeboyz (Kakamega ASK) 3pm (Live)

Strathmore Leos v KCB (Madaraka) 3pm

Menengai Oilers v Blak Blad (Nakuru ASK ground) 3pm

Harlequin v Nakuru (RFUEA) 3pm