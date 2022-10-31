Let there be light: Impala Floodies set to resume

Impala Rugby Club and the organising committee of the Impala Floodlit tournament have apologised for the power failure that halted two quarter-final matches on Saturday.

Power failure on the right side of the pitch forced the abandonment of the match between hosts Impala and Nondescripts at mid-day. Nondies were leading 15-0.

That saw the last quarter-final match of the day between defending champions KCB Rugby and Kenya Harlequin fail to kick off.

Entry is free for the matches which will now be played Wednesday starting 5.00pm.

Two other quarter-final matches had already been played early Saturday where Menengai Oilers dismissed Nakuru Rugby 26-13 to set up a semi-final clash with Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad.

Blak Blad rallied from 13-7 down at the break to stun Strathmore Leos 20-19 to sail through to the semi-finals.

“We would like express our sincere apologies to fans, teams, team managements, suppliers and sponsors for the inconveniences caused due to the postponement of matches,” said a statement signed by Impala Rugby Club chairman, Charles Ngovi and Impala Floodlit organising committee chairman, Daniel Ndaba.

They said that the tough decision to postpone the matches was reached by the organising committee, clubs and match officials after the lights failed since the safety of players couldn’t be guaranteed.

“Assessment and calibration works have already been done on the flood lights to ensure that such failures do not occur in future."

The Oilers, who reached the final when the event was played last in 2019, finished their work in the first half when they scored all their four tries and three conversions

The Oilers led 26-6 at the break before holding off Nakuru in the second session to advance.

Centres Mark Kwemoi and Davis Otundo, flanker Crispin Shitundo and hooker Hillary Malweyi scored a try each as fly half Abutwalib Wesonga added the extras to seal the win for the Oilers.

Fly half Philip Okeyo converted substitute Barry Opondo’s second half try to supplement his two previous penalties, but all was in vain for Nakuru.

“We were just trying a different formation and seeing how it goes especially with our four new signings,” said Oilers coach Gibson Weru. “We had a good pre-season and this is the time to know if we did the right thing.”

Weru said he will have to improve on his set-pieces for a stable transition and continuity as they prepare to take on Blak Blad.

“Our intensity kept on fluctuating especially in the second half and that can be suicidal if we get to meet a strong team but kudos to my boys for the good win,” said Weru.

“Blak Blad plays with so much intensity and has awesome energy lasting the whole match. The students are quite unpredictable,” he added.

Branson Madigu converted Collins Maina’s try after curling over two penalties to give Strathmore Leos a 13-7 lead at the break.

Archadius Kwesa scored Blak Blad’s try before Lionel Aleliti converted in the first half.