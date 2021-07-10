Hungry Lionesses and Simbas back hunting

Kenya Simbas

Kenya Simbas loose forward Joshua Chisanga drives forward with the ball against Senegal supported by Griffins Musila (left) and Ephraim Oduor during their Rugby Africa Cup Group B cum World Cup qualifier match at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on July 3, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Coaches make changes ahead of high stakes matches
  • Kenyan clubs out to redeem themselves after poor start in World Cup qualifiers

Wounded Kenya Simbas and Lionesses will hope for redemption after a false start when they collide with Zambia and Madagascar, respectively, in the 2023 rugby World Cup qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.