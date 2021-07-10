Hungry Lionesses and Simbas back hunting

Wounded Kenya Simbas and Lionesses will hope for redemption after a false start when they collide with Zambia and Madagascar, respectively, in the 2023 rugby World Cup qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Simbas, who lost to Senegal a week ago, are in a do-or-die Pool “B” Round 2 match which is expected to be explosive as losers will be knocked out of the race.

Zambia’s Copper Eagles also lost to Senegal.

Simbas lost 20-19 on July 3 to a last-gasp converted try to the West Africans who also thrashed Zambia 20-5 in midweek.

Simbas’ coach Paul Odera has wrung six changes in his starting 15. Ian Njenga, debutante Eugene Sifuna, Emmanuel Silungi, George Nyambua, Dominic Coulson and Samuel Asati are in the starting line-up while Griffin Musila, Andrew Siminyu, Bryceson Adaka and Thomas Okeyo start from the bench. Stephen Sakari, John Okoth and Boniface Ochieng’ did not make the match day squad through injury.

There are also changes in positions for the Simbas with Jone Kubu starting at flyhalf. Kubu swaps places with Charles Kuka, who is moved to fullback, as Samuel Asati, whose first two caps for Kenya have come from the scrum position will start this clash at outside center.

Davis Chenge who started on July 3 in the second row is deployed to the blindside while Joshua Chisanga reverts to the number eight slot.

“Zambians are quite fit and were running throughout the Senegal game. Their game is different from Senegal’s and their scrum is not bad at all. If we don’t get our technique right from the scrums, we will be in trouble. But, the boys are excited and ready to roar,” Odera told Nation Sport.

The last time Simbas and Copper Eagles met was during the 2019 Victoria Cup where the Kenyan side triumphed 43-23 in Kitwe.

Zambia number 8 Philip Kamanga is one of the star players in Copper Eagles’ squad who Kenyans need to watch out.

As for the Lionesses, they will be out to avenge last weekend’s 27-15 loss to Madagascar’s Lady Makis in the early kick-off at 11am.

Deputy head coach Mitch Ocholla admitted it will be a tall order to overturn the deficit with 14 key players turning out for the national seven-a-side team which has left for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speaking during the captain’s run on Saturday, he added: “It will be a big test for the ladies. We just want to check how they’ve improved during the week. We’re planning to start off heavy and soften Madagascar Lady Makis using our forwards and then bring in some pace in the second half. We realized they were dominant with their running game, especially on the outside channel. We’re planning to block that channel and play in their half.”

Some of the changes announced by Ocholla, include bringing in Terry Ayetsa, Rose Atieno andLinet Moraa in the starting line-up after injuries to Janet Kerubo and Emmaculate Awuor (ankle) and Priscah Nyerere (concussion).

Joy Kendagor, who captained Lionesses last weekend, will start from the bench.

The second match of the day will pit Kenya Chipu against Madagascar in the 2021 Barthes Trophy final before Simbas versus Zambia match at 4.00pm.

Reigning champions Chipu humiliated Senegal 50-3 on July 3, while Madagascar hit the Senegalese side 34-3 in midweek.