Hungry Kenya Simbas stalk Uganda Cranes in France

The die has been cast and regional rugby rivalry between Kenya Simbas and Uganda Cranes reaches its crescendo at Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence, France on Saturday.

However, the Simbas skipper Dan Sikuta reckons that teamwork, character and attitude exhibited in the den is enough to devour Cranes in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier.

The winner will meet either Senegal or Algeria, who will play later at the same venue and day while Namibia were to Burkina Faso on Friday at Stade Delort, Marseille.

Namibia are highly favoured to secure a date with either Zimbabwe or Ivory Coast, who were due to square it out at the same venue and day.

The semi-finals are due July 6 at Stade Delort and Stade Maurice David respectively with the final set for July 10 at Stade Maurice David.

From the eight-team tournament, Namibia are the highest placed team in the World Rugby rankings at position 24 with 59.72 points, and are followed by Zimbabwe Sables, who scaled seven places to 27th after they edged out the Netherlands 30-7 on Saturday in Amsterdam. They have 54.44 points.

Kenya, who made a successful maiden appearance at South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division in April, winning three matches, and losing six, are placed 34th with 51.77 points with Cote d’Ivoire coming in 46th with 47.88.

Uganda are ranked 52nd with 45.85 points.

Uganda and Kenya bring into their match almost similar style of play but while the Cranes pack looks heavier, the Simbas enjoy good fitness, having greatly improved in their Currie Cup outing is to go by.

“Our set-pieces are much better, especially our scrummages and lineouts. Players are now more intelligent, they understand the game better and know where to play the ball at any given conditions,” said Sikuta.

Head coach Paul Odera said that they understand Cranes' game well, with most of their key players having played or still feature at Kenya Cup. “We understand their mindset and how they approach matches, particularly when they play Kenya,” said Odera.

Odera explained that they have done their analysis and the players have done their homework. “We have put together a script on what we need to do against Uganda. It's a pretty similar template we used at the Currie Cup,” explained Odera.

Odera’s squad is a blend of youth and experience with three players, who featured in the 2014 World Cup qualifier squad, Martin Owillah, Davis Chenge and Collins Injera in the squad.

But Fijian born Jone Kubu should introduce some different skills to the Simbas hunt.

Some of the new players in the squad were in the 2019 World Rugby Junior Trophy side - scrum-half Samuel Asati, centre Dominic Coulson, winger Andrew Motoka and loosehead Andrew Siminyu.

Cranes are looking up to Philip Wokorach, Asuman Mugerwa, Scot Oluoch, Mark Omoding, Eliphaz Emong, Joseph Aredo and Solomon Okia, who have played at Kenya Cup, to deliver.

The Simbas and Cranes met last at Elgon Cup in 2019 where the Cranes won the first leg in Kisumu 16-13 before Kenya turned the tables in Kampala, winning 16-5 for an aggregate of 29-21 to retain the Elgon Cup.

The Simbas have dominated to win eight out of their 10 outings against the Cranes. In total, the Simbas have won 25 Elgon Cup outings while the Cranes have 12.

The Simbas last outing against Zimbabwe was at the Currie Cup where the Sales won 22-21 on April 23.

Kenya met Namibia last at World Rugby's Stellenbosch Challenge semi-final where the Kenyans blew away their 24-19 lead at the break to lose 60-24 on November 14, last year.