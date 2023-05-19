How selection spat, wonder schoolboy dominated first Kenya, Zimb Test

Kenya Simbas take on Zimbabwe Goshawks at the Nakuru Athletics Club in Nakuru in a Currie Cup Division One match on Saturday.

This will be the 26th meeting in history between this rival rugby nations.

Zimbabwe have won 16 games while Kenya have won nine.

The two nations have played in 24 Test internationals and one non test encounter, a Currie Cup fixture last year in South Africa.

The first meeting between Kenya and Zimbabwe was on May 23, 1981 at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds in Nairobi.

Zimbabwe were on a four-match, seven-day tour of Kenya.

The southern Africans played three build-up games ahead of the highly anticipated Test, comfortably seeing of Scorpions 32-10 on 17 May in Nairobi before crushing a Coast Invitation XV 58-0 two days later at Mombasa Sports Club.

Zimbabwe then defeated Kenya Rugby Football Union Chairman’s XV 49-8 on May 20.

The Kenya XVs coach, Bob Cole and national team selectors, Peter Giraudo and Bill Okwirry (chairman of selectors) named the following starting 15:

Forwards - Chris Onsotti (Kenya Harlequin), Evans Vitisia (Mean Machine), David Wallace (Nondescripts), David Awimbo (Mwamba), Arthur Kibisu (Kenya Harlequin), Rod Evans (Nondescripts), James Nyamwange (Impala), Tom Oketch (captain, Mwamba.

Backs - Dan Mugo (Kenya Harlequin), Absalom Mutere (Mwamba), Dan Kimoro (Mean Machine), Pritt Nyandatt (Mean Machine), Mike “Tank” Otieno (Blak Blad), Beth Omolo (Kenya Harlequin), Patrick Wakhu (Saint Mary’s School, Nairobi)

Reserves were Jimmy Owino (Mwamba), Doug Wekhomba and Chief Edebe (Impala).

Peter Giraudo wrote in the Nairobi Times of a bust up between team captain Oketch and chairman of selectors Okwirry Chairman of Selectors at a training session at Impala Club two days before the Test.

Oketch wanted Owino fielded at centre in place of “ Tank” Otieno and Peter Mwaniki of Mean Machine in place of Wakhu.

Cole walked out of the session.

The selection of the school wonder boy Wakhu brought controversy in the national team with players and even the press taking sides.

Recalls Wakhu: "When I was called up and trained with the team, I found a group that was quite tightly knitted together with strong relationships. I did not have that kind of relationship with any of these guys and the fact that I was from St. Mary's rather than Lenana or Nairobi School did not help. I was viewed as an outsider, who had not earned his stripes and did not deserve to be on the team. Otieno was an Alliance High School old boy and that did not aid his cause."

“The reason ‘Tank’ and I were drafted into the team was to bolster the defence. I was told by the selectors that I was considered a very good tackler and an asset both in defence and attack. Jimmy Owino on the other hand was excellent when he had the ball and the team was attacking, but rarely contributed when the team had to defend. Some of the players tried to intimidate me, urging me to walk away. However, Rod Evans and Dan Kimoro encouraged me."

The Sunday Nation of May 23, 1981 wrote: “Mike ‘Tank’ Otieno is in his second year of club rugby and plays in the second division. Wakhu is a school boy. The two will turn out to be a pack of nerves. I don’t know why Pete Mwaniki or Jackson Omaido were not preferred.”

The controversy raged on until the day of the Test. Okwirry opted for Omolo as captain in place of Oketch.

In addition, Blak Blad of Kenyatta University warmed up. No one was sure if the varsity lads were going to play against Zimbabwe.

Wrote the Nairobi Times:

“The Kenyan selectors came under fire and right up to the kick off there was some doubt as to whether all the Kenyans selected would indeed play,’ as recorded by Jonty Winch in the book Zimbabwe Rugby Centenary-1895-1995.

In the end Okwirry had his way. The critics were soon silenced because it was obvious from the start of play that the Zimbabweans were in for a rough time."

Daniel Kimoro reminisced: “I have never lost the sense of wonder of Patrick Wakhu at his ability when he fielded his first ball in his first ever Test, side stepped the Zimbabwean outside half and then sparked a counter attack which almost resulted in a score for Kenya."

“I recall Patrick making some solid tackles against very huge Zimbabweans,” adds Jerry Wakhu, Patrick’s brother who watched the Test after sneaking from Lenana School.

“I met David Anderson our school rugby master at RFUEA at the game. He understood perfectly why I had to watch the game. He told me to ensure I was back in School by supper time,” Jerry said with a smile

“Evans Vitisia opened the scoring for Kenya with a penalty and soon followed it up with a try which he converted for a 9-0 lead. ‘Were these the same guys who were bickering 20 minutes before kick off?’” wondered Jonty Winch in the book Zimbabwe Rugby Centenary-1895-1995.

Mike Corken potted a penalty to put the visitors on the score board but Vitisia kicked another penalty for a 12-3 lead. Zimbabwe settled down and hit back to lead 24-15 at the break.

Wakhu twice took on the might of 230 pound lock Steve Barton in head-on tackles to thunderous cheers from the capacity crowd recorded the Daily Nation the next day.

There was no room for complacency in the second half as the home team attacked with vigour and enterprise as Oketch rallied his troops.

Kenya levelled the scores at 24 points each leaving the tense game on a cliffhanger.

Fly half Mutere went on a 50-metre run but was brought down. Lock Dave Awimbo hacked the loose ball into the dead ball area and the supporting Rod Evans collected the leather ball for a touch down.

Vitisia obliged with the conversion before kicking a penalty.

“Tank” Otieno’s and Nyandatt’s tackling in midfield was solid as they downed opponents twice their size time and again.

In the end Zimbabwe’s experienced Currie Cup campaigners from 1898 had too much know-how with Springboks trialist Dan Delport scored two late tries with Mike Corken slotting the conversion for a 34-24 win.