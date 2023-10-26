How grief catapulted Daystar University student to success with Kenya 7s

As Kenya prepared to take on the rest of Africa in the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Harare last month, sceptics didn’t give the country a chance of winning the tournament to be crowned Kings of Africa due to the presence of South Africa in the September 16-17 competition, which was a qualifier tournament for 2024 Paris Olympics.

South Africa’s Blitzboks had failed to finish among the top four in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series where they would have been guaranteed an automatic place in the 2024 Olympics.

Kenya Sevens, christened “Shujaa”, had appointed young and exuberant coach in Kevin Wambua, who had been an assistant to coaches Paul Murunga and Damian McGrath, and was well-versed with the team.

Wambua was put in charge of the team until the end of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers, and needed to execute his plan to perfection in order to salvage the sinking ship after Shujaa got relegated from the World Rugby Sevens Series, and to also earn a long term contract.

In his 12-man squad, there were six new faces, one of them Patrick Odongo, a second year student at Daystar University pursuing a degree in Community Development.

The 21-year old student had been in the national team set-up for the past one year, having been spotted by McGrath during the 2022 National Sevens Series Circuit, but failed to make an appearance for the team in the unforgettable 2022/23 HSBC World Rugby Seven Series season.

Prior to departure for Harare, Odongo lost his mother who had been a key pillar in his fledgling rugby career.

Kenya Sevens star Patrick Odongo (right) receives the LG/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of September award from Glenda Achieng, LG electronics East Africa Public Relations and Digital Manager, at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi on October 11, 2023. Photo credit: Pool |

“The whole of last season, I was part of the national team system but I got no chance to travel, and she was always there encouraging me. She told me ‘Don’t worry there’s always a next time. So next time just work harder. There is something you are doing that should not be done or there’s something you’re not doing that should be done that should be putting you in that team’. She was my role model,” said Odongo.

So deep was the connection between the two that whenever Odongo returned from the national team training with knocks, his mum would prepare ice packs and massage the winger.

The Agoro Sare High School alumnus had harboured thoughts of staying back home to be with his grieving family. However, his father talked him out of it, and implored him to follow his dream and just remember his mum.

Shujaa made light work of Nigeria, Zambia and Namibia as they cruised to the semi-finals of the tournament unbeaten, and qualified to play hosts Zimbabwe. Kenya steamrolled the hosts 35-10 and qualified for the final against their nemesis South Africa, Odongo being among the try scorers.

Shujaa winger Patrick Odongo (left) and head coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua pose for a photo upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on September 19, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It was do-or-die in the final with plenty at stake for the future of Shujaa.

“Playing against South Africa was a milestone. These are players I had only watched on TV but I saw it as an opportunity. I knew for me to prove that I’m among the best players, I needed to give it my all to beat them (South Africa), and that’s what we did,” he said.

The speedster put in a jaw-dropping performance, scoring the first try of the game after receiving the ball inside Kenya’s 22 and opened the afterburners, only to be seen touching the ball on the ground in between the posts to give Kenya the lead.

The Blitzboks clawed their way back into the game to take a 12-7 lead at half-time but in the second-half, Odongo begun Shujaa’s renaissance with a try to level matters before John Okoth scored another try for a 17-12 win. Kenya had sealed a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“All I could think of was whether I was going to take a longer flight to Harare, and not the three-hour flight!” he chuckles. “I had never boarded a plane before so I was just excited that I was going to board a longer flight to Paris. The win was for my mum. I dedicated it to her.”

Although Odongo has been accorded plenty of fame since the win, the youngster has his feet firmly on the ground as he still shows up during Daystar Falcons training sessions consistently, even after attending a morning session with Shujaa.

“Although I am studying for a degree, I want to focus on rugby as a career. I want to focus more on it because I know it can take me places, and I can already see it’s working,” Odongo says.

His coach at Daystar Falcons, Caleb Bosire, heaped praises on him, and tipped him for success.