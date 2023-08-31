Hosts Eldoret eager to showcase talent at Tisap Sevens

Eldoret Rugby Football Club captain Eldon Keya believes that the return of National Sevens Circuit to the town is a blessing for young local players who are eager to showcase their talent in the game.

The hosts will be playing in Division II of the Tisap Sevens, the penultimate round of this year’s series, that will be held at Eldoret Sports Club. The final leg, the Kabeberi Sevens, will be held next weekend in Nairobi.

Speaking in Eldoret Thursday, Keya said that majority of their players have not had a chance to play in the highly competitive circuit.

“This will be a great opportunity for us, as players and as a captain, we want to play our best game, show what we are made of and if possible win the Division. The team has talented players,” said Keya.

The Eldoret captain said that for the first time in his career he will be playing in the national circuit at home. Eldoret last hosted a leg of the series in 2018 when it was then referred to as Sepetuka Sevens.

Eldoret head coach Yuvilalis Makori said they had prepared very well. They are in Group A together with Sigalala, MKU amd Kisii Kifaru.