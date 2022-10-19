Homeboyz withdraw from Kenya Cup season

Tough economic times have forced Homeboyz Rugby Club to withdraw from the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup season.

The club's chairman Mike Rabar disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that the 2018 Enterprise Cup champions will now focus on supporting their Rugby Academy and growth of the game at the grassroots.

Formed in 2009, Homeboyz have featured in Kenya Cup since 2011/2012 season.

"The Homeboyz Rugby Club Board has revised its strategy and chosen to focus predominantly on grassroots Rugby. We no longer wish to partake in the Premiership Kenya Cup season 2022-2023," said Rabar.