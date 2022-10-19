Happening Now: MPs grill Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage CS nominee Peninah Malonza

Homeboyz withdraw from Kenya Cup season

Homeboyz

Homeboyz players celebrate with the title after winning the Dala Sevens after beating Menengai Oilers 19-14 in the final at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu on July 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Formed in 2009, Homeboyz have featured in Kenya Cup since 2011/2012 season.

Tough economic times have forced Homeboyz Rugby Club to withdraw from the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup season.

The club's chairman Mike Rabar disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that the 2018 Enterprise Cup champions will now focus on supporting their Rugby Academy and growth of the game at the grassroots.

Formed in 2009, Homeboyz have featured in Kenya Cup since 2011/2012 season.

Also Read

"The Homeboyz Rugby Club Board has revised its strategy and chosen to focus predominantly on grassroots Rugby. We no longer wish to partake in the Premiership Kenya  Cup season 2022-2023," said Rabar.

"The Board believes that we could make more impact in the game of Rugby by investing at its development stage," said Rabar.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.