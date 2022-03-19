Homeboyz, Nakuru, Nondies through to Enterprise Cup quarters

Homeboyz, Nakuru and Nondescripts are through to Enterprise Cup quarter-finals.

Also to sail through from the first round matches staged Saturday at various venues across the country were KCB and Impala Saracens.

Homeboyz bundled out Kenya Harlequin 24-19 at the RFUEA ground while Nakuru were awarded a walkover against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), who failed to show up for their match.

Nondies crushed visiting Western Bulls 36-10 at the Ngong Racecourse while Impala stopped Menengai Oilers 24-19 at the Impala Sports Club.

KCB battled to edge out Strathmore Leos 34-25 as Mwamba had a walkover against Kisumu after the lakeside lads failed to show up for their match.

Kenyatta University's Blak Blad also had a walkover against Mombasa Rugby Club.

Nondies will now wait for the match between defending champions Kabras Sugar and Mean Machine to know their quarter-finals opponents. The duel was postponed.

Homeboyz will meet Mwamba, KCB will square it out with Blak Blad while Impala will take on Nakuru.