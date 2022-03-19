Homeboyz, Nakuru, Nondies through to Enterprise Cup quarters

Part of the action in the Enterprise Round of 16 match between Kenya Harlequin and Homeboyz at the RFUEA ground on March 19, 2022. Homeboyz won 24-19.

Homeboyz, Nakuru and Nondescripts are through to Enterprise Cup quarter-finals.

Also to sail through from the first round matches staged Saturday at various venues across the country were KCB and Impala Saracens.

Homeboyz bundled out Kenya Harlequin 24-19 at the RFUEA ground while Nakuru were awarded a walkover against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), who failed to show up for their match.

Nondies crushed visiting Western Bulls 36-10 at the Ngong Racecourse while Impala stopped Menengai Oilers 24-19 at the Impala Sports Club.

KCB  battled to edge out Strathmore Leos 34-25 as Mwamba had a walkover against Kisumu after the lakeside lads failed to show up for their match.

Kenyatta University's Blak Blad also had a walkover against Mombasa Rugby Club.

Nondies will now wait for the match between defending champions Kabras Sugar and Mean Machine to know their quarter-finals opponents. The duel was postponed.

Homeboyz will meet Mwamba, KCB will square it out with Blak Blad while Impala will take on Nakuru.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled for March 26.

