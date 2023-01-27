Homeboyz dare unbeaten Kabras Sugar at Kakamega

Champions Kabras Sugar Rugby Club host Homeboyz at Kakamega Showground in one of the two Kenya Cup matches scheduled for Saturday in Nairobi and Kakamega.

It will be a crisp varsity derby when Blak Blad take on visiting Strathmore Leos at the Kenyatta University grounds.

The two matches had been postponed for varying reasons.

Kabras Sugar, which is the only side yet to concede defeat besides former champions KCB Rugby, are placed third on the log with 29 points, having won six matches on the trot with five bonus points.

Homeboyz dropped one place to fifth with 14 points after they lost to Kenya Harlequin 28-11 last weekend. The Deejays have three wins and three losses as they embark on a tough tour of Western.

Kabras, who are still bubbling with confidence from their massive 67-3 victory against Blak Blad last Saturday, will be hoping to have the Deejays dance to their tunes again after they beat them 31-6 in their last meeting the previous season.

Blak Blad and the Leos are all smarting from defeats last Saturday where the Kenyatta University lads saw a long day against Kabras Sugar with the Leos going down in the battles of Lions with KCB 33-18.

Blak Blad are placed seventh on the log with 13 points drawn from three wins and three losses while the Leos are ninth with 11 points made of three wins and three defeats.

Kabras coach Carlos Katywa has made a few changes to the squad that beat Blak Blad and will have Jone Kubu, who will play for the first time this season, replacing Valerian Tendwa at full back.

Ugandan internationals Asuman Mugerwa and Eliphaz Emong replace Joseph Odero and Jeason Misoga at tight-head and number eight respectively with Brian Juma coming in for Hillary Odhiambo at second row.

“It’s not about the big scores but how we execute every opportunity we get," said Katywa, adding that he is happy that delivery is starting to show with his players hitting the steps. “They are now getting into the groove as they buy into my new system of play.”

Katywa said team work and ethics is what is governing his side as he tries to grow new players to blend with the experienced players. “Our priority against Homeboyz is to get the five points,” said Katywa.

Meanwhile, leaders Impala confront defending champions Mwamba in a top-of-the-table women’s Kenya Cup clash at Impala Club on Saturday.

Both sides have made blazing starts to the current campaign but this clash, a repeat of last season’s final is undoubtedly a true test for both sides.

Impala head into this match with a clean run, having claimed bonus point victories in their two outings. The black shirts, equally unbeaten in their two outings, will be out to claim another win over their rivals and reduce the gap at top of the table.