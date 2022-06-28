Hildana Lodge come to Kenya Simbas' rescue with Sh10 million boost

Teita Sisal Estates through their lodge, The Hildana Lodge, have come to the rescue of Kenya Simbas with a sponsorship of Sh10 million ahead of their Africa qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Simbas are due to leave the country Wednesday morning for the qualifiers in France where they will take on Uganda in the quarterfinal stage on Saturday at Stade Maurice David in Aixen.

Jimmy Munene, Teita Sisal Estate representative, delivered the sponsorship cheque to the team at its training ground, the Rugby Football Union of East Africa on Tuesday.

Teita Sisal Estate Representative Jimmy Mnene (second right) hands over a dummy cheque of Sh10 million to Kenya Rugby Union chairman Odour Gangla (third left) flanked by KRU officials John Kilonzo and Joshua Aroni (left) and Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera (right) at RFUEA ground on June 28, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

At hand to receive the sponsorship cheque were Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla, Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera, the team’s skipper Dan Sikuta. Also present were players Collins Injera, Malcom Onsando and Darwin Mukidza.

“This is not just an investment, it’s a commitment to the society through transforming and developing sport of rugby in Kenya,” said Munene, adding that this was not the first time they are engaging in rugby, having sponsored the National Under-20 team, Chipu to the World Under-20 Trophy in 2019 in Brazil.

“The future of the game has to be promoted to ensure consistency in performance and growth of the game to taking the team to the Rugby World Cup in 2023 in Paris,” said Munene.

Gangla termed Teita Sisal Estate's gesture as humbling, saying it came at the right time.

Kenya Simbas' Collins Injera (left) tries to get past teammate Andrew Matoka during their training session at RFUEA ground on June 28, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I want to thank the company and we really appreciate this partnership. I also want to commend Friends of Rugby for their commitment to supporting the team,” said Gangla, adding that they are confident that the team will qualify for the world cup.