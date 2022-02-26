End of the road: Quins, Nondies relegated from Kenya Cup

Oscar Simiyu of KCB is tackled by Patrice Agunda and Won Chebo of Kenya Harlequin

Oscar Simiyu (centre) of KCB is tackled by Kenya Harlequins Patrice Agunda (right) and Won Chebo of Kenya Harlequin during their Kenya Cup league match at RFUEA grounds January 29, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Quins and Nondies finished at the bottom of the 12-team league with 17 and 16 points respectively at the end of the regular season on Saturday
  • Mwamba dispatched Quins to the second tier Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championships with a 24-8 hiding at the RFUEA ground
  • Nondies will be relegated for the first time ever after they lost to Homeboyz 13-7 at the Jamhuri Park showground

Former Kenya Cup champions Kenya Harlequin and Nondescripts have been relegated from Kenya Cup rugby league.

