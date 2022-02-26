End of the road: Quins, Nondies relegated from Kenya Cup

Former Kenya Cup champions Kenya Harlequin and Nondescripts have been relegated from Kenya Cup rugby league.

Quins and Nondies finished at the bottom of the 12-team league with 17 and 16 points respectively at the end of the regular season on Saturday.

That is after the two sides lost to their respective rivals in decisive matches played in Nairobi.

Mwamba dispatched Quins to the second tier Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championships with a 24-8 hiding at the RFUEA ground while Nondies will be relegated for the first time ever after they lost to Homeboyz 13-7 at Jamhuri Park showground.

Quins tied on 17 points each with Impala Saracens, who thrashed Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 43-13 in Kakamega.

The victory saved Impala from relegation on better aggregate with a difference of minus 47 while Quins have minus 69.

That happened as champions KCB Rubgy ended Kabras Sugar's unbeaten run with a 28-20 victory at Ruaraka Sports Club.

However, Kabras still finished at the top of the league with 50 points from 10 wins and a loss.

KCB got to finish the regular season unbeaten but in second place with an improved tally of 48 points. The bankers have 10 wins and a draw.

Menengai Oilers finished third with 39 points despite losing to Nakuru 13-8, a victory that saw Nakuru avoid relegation to finish seventh with 20 points.

Hosts Kenyatta University's Blak Blad stunned Strathmore Leos 17-3 at the varsity ground. Leos settled fourth with 29 points.