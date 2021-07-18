Granville-Ross: Nifty Kenya Simbas player par excellence

Brian Granville-Ross was born on August1,1937 in Nairobi, Kenya, the son of a prominent rugby player Rex Granville-Ross of Nondescripts. He studied at Kilimani Primary School in Nairobi where he picked up rugby.

Granville-Ross proceeded to Highbury Hillcrest and then to Michaelhouse schools, both in South Africa where he refined his game.

Michaelhouse is a great rugby institution and a number of great players passed through it enroute to the South African national team Springboks. Brian joined Nondescripts RFC in 1956 where played for the next 20 years.

Granville-Ross won the Nondescripts honours cap in 1959. He was a prolific try and point’s scorer for club, Kenya Central Province Rugby Football Union, Scorpions, RFUEA Presidents XV, Kenya XV and the East African Tuskers on tour to the Copper Belt in 1962.

On February 25, 1961, he was capped at lock for East Africa against the Springboks. “Defeat not disgrace,” reads the February 26 match report in the East African Standard.

“Going down by an early try, East Africa fought back mainly through Granville-Ross but the stout Boks covering was efficient,” continued the report.

To this gentleman went the signal honour of captaining the very first team to play for the newly independent Kenya in the Saba Saba Cup test match on February 7,1964 against Tanzania at the Dar-es-Salaam Gymkhana Club.

On that day Kenya set a new scoring record of 41 points against eight. On September 5, went another signal honour, kicking Kenya’s first ever conversion against Paris University Club at the RFUEA Grounds. This was Kenya’s first home game at the RFUEA since it was opened on Wednesday September 28, 1955.

Granville-Ross was a giant of the local game be it at club or representative level. He played in six different positions at representative level, four in the backs and two in the forwards a truly versatile player.

He was once called up as a replacement for injured first choice scrumhalf Kevin Lillis, and led Kenya to a 29-8 win against Uganda at the RFUEA on August 15, 1970.

Playing for the Central Kenya team at inside centre against touring Anti-Assassins in 1965 he dropped a massive goal from half-way and five yards from touch in the second minute of the game to give the locals the lead.

In the second half he received a pass from fly-half, David Opie before side stepping four defenders to score a try which he converted in the 11-32 loss.

‘The next day resplendent in the invitational Scorpions outfit, Brian was playing at flank forward against the Anti-Assassins,” added Alasdair Sinton of Nondescripts. In the second minute he replicated the massive drop goal from the day before 48 meters out to put the Scorpions ahead.

The Scorpions defended well stoutly with every one playing a huge role before a second penalty by John McCartney resulted in only a second win for East African rugby at home when they beat the tourists 6-5.

He was an integral part of the Enterprise Cup, Nairobi District Championship and Eric Shirley Shield victories with the white shirts in 1966.

Granville-Ross was captain of the team that year and again in 1967 and 1972. Nondescripts of Kenya beat Kampala of Uganda 16-13 in the first Cup final played out of Kenyan soil.

This was at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda. Terrence Arthur Tory of Nondies opened the score with a massive drop goal for the Nairobi side and this was the score till half-time.

Rob Rowland touched down for Kampala minutes later and Ian Lornie converted for a 5-3 lead. J.Carolin replied for the visitors with a try in the corner but Brian Granville-Ross missed the conversion. Nondies led 6-5 at that point.

Following a good move by both the forwards and the backs, David Opie instigated a move which ended with Antony Cole touching down for the visitors.

Granville-Ross added the extras for the 11-5 lead. Kampala replied almost immediately when a break by Phil Spark enabled Maurice A. Frankel and Rob Rowland to send David Redfern over for try converted by Ian Lornie.

The match ended 16-13 in favour of Nondescripts. Of importance to the white shirts and to record keepers, they had finally equaled the Eldoret record of seven wins in the competition set in 1947.

“He was a versatile player equally at home at full back at lock or in the back row,” interjected William Shawcross his Nondies colleague and teammate on the Tuskers side that toured England in 1966.

Granville-Ross represented Central Kenya, Kenya and East Africa in the 1960s. He toured Northern Rhodesia with the 2nd Tuskers in 1962 and England with the 3rd Tuskers in 1966.

On the 1966 tour of England he started off at number seven against Wilmslow RFC at Memorial Ground only to revert to full-back in their second match against Fylde RFC at Woodlands Memorial Ground.

Against Anti-Assassins at Bury he was capped at number eight.Brian was a member of the 1966 Tuskers, the only one of the touring side that played at home against the Scorpions, in 1967 a unique achievement.

“A truly versatile player who possessed a deadly boot, normally kicking for points successfully,” as captured in the 1970 Daily Nation. That was the year he joined Impala as guest player on their tour of England, West Germany and Denmark.

“Nondescripts fought three royal Enterprise Cup final battles against Impala in 1971, 1972 and 1973 each time coming off second best.

With five minutes to go and (Nondescripts) leading in the Enterprise Cup final in 1973, Granville-Ross joined the attack in a miss move under the Impala posts (when he wasn’t supposed to) and ‘intercepted’ a pass which he sent out to Arnie Mitchell (when he wasn’t supposed to) who then ran 95 yards to score a try converted by Rob Rowland for a red shirt victory,” wrote Dickie Evans in the 1998 Nondies year book.

Granville-Ross drank on his own that night.

“I anticipated that pass from Granville-Ross, and intercepted it at half pace before thundering towards their try line. At that point, the white shirts were in the lead and needed to just run the clock.”

These were the sentiments of Arnie Mitchell who scored a brace of tries in that Cup final.

Granville-Ross eventually progressed to the selectorial and managerial committees before his election as chairman of Nondescripts in 1974.

He was manager of the successful Nondescripts tour of Montreal in Canada in September 1976.

Nondescripts captured the Montreal Sevens and won all their matches on tour bar one drawn match and one lost.

“Brian Granville-Ross is a great personal friend, who was very versatile and could play in the back row and a very useful full back /wing,” these are the memories of Terrence Arthur Tory his Nondescripts, Central Kenya, Scorpions, Kenya and Tuskers colleague from the 1950s and 1960s.

Kevin Lilis recalls that “he was at his best when playing in the back row and synonymous with the successes of Nondies, whom he captained for years’. Peter Blunt formerly of Impala, Kenya and East Africa said, ‘What a character? A tremendous loose forward, a credit to the game with an awful lot to say at all times’.

Brian Granville-Ross resided in Rome-Italy and honoured the Red Lion, Nondescripts museum with his presence on 25 January, 2018. Granville-Ross bowed out July 10 in Nairobi, Kenya.