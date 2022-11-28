Govt intervenes as Namwamba warns KRU for mistreating players

The government will pay the allowances for the Kenya Sevens team for the Dubai and Cape Town legs of the 2022/23 World Rugby Sevens Series but called out Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for mistreating players.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba also said that they will fund Kenya Lionesses participation at the women’s competition during Dubai Sevens.

Kenya Sevens players left the country on Sunday night for Dubai Sevens without their allowances and salaries dating back to three months.

Namwamba said the union owed the players with Kenya Sevens, Kenya Simbas and Kenya Lioness more than an apology.

Abandoned by the government and KRU, financially strained Shujaa players have now resorted to fundraise online for their upkeep ahead of Dubai Sevens and Cape Town Sevens legs of the World Rugby Sevens series.

Last Sunday, senior players William "Lomu" Ambaka and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo put up the M-changa number to raise funds as they expressed how it had been tough for them and their families without salaries and allowances.

There were fears that some players could boycott travelling on Sunday to Dubai.

Kenya Sevens players’ appeal came in the wake of the just ended Kenya Simbas campaign at the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final Qualification in Dubai that was riddled with boycotts owing to unpaid allowances.

That saw head coach Paul Odera resign after their last match against Hong Kong 22-18 on November 18. Kenya had also lost to the United States of America and Portugal 68-14 and 85-0 respectively.

“To be honest, Kenya Rugby Union has not treated the players well and they must make it up to them... the player is the King...the player is the Queen, '' Namwamba said at a press briefing at his Maktaba Kuu office. “The player is the goose that lay the golden egg and minus the players even these officials have no business being in office.”

Namwamba, who took on the KRU officials led by the chairman Oduor Gangla after meeting them, said that it was shameful that the players could travel to a foreign country without basic requirements.

“Players’ welfare must become a top priority for the KRU. Their salaries and allowances must take precedence over anything else,” said Namwamba, adding that the union must respect and adhere to players’ contractual agreements.

“You can’t run a system where the player has no certainty over their contractual position. You can’t contract a player today and rip up the contract tomorrow,” said Namwamba.

“I feel the pain of players after being treated unfairly. I want to extend my hand to them but don’t want to see it happen again. Our players deserve the best,” said Namwamba, adding that he is happy that the Union made a commitment to clean its house.

As the government pledged to support the union, Namwamba said Gangla and his group must adhere to good governance.

Moving forward, Namwamba said the union will have to submit audited accounts reports to his office. “We want to know how they have used funds from the government, World Rugby among other sponsorship that has come in,” directed Namwamba, who also demanded for a report from the union on why players have not been receiving their salaries with sponsors running away from rugby

“Why is rugby not attracting sponsorship yet it is such a premium brand in Kenya... why is money going to football and not rugby?”Namwamba posed.