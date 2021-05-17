French rugby gives green light for transgender women

Transgender women will be allowed to play women's rugby in France from next season, the French rugby federation (FFR) announced on May 17, 2021.

  • Rugby union's global governing body last October banned trans women from the elite women's game, citing fears of increased injury risks
  • The FFR's decision means it becomes the first sporting federation in France to give the green light for transgender players to take part in elite domestic competition
  • Trans women who have not undergone surgery and therefore are still in the process of transitioning from male to female will be able to play in all official FFR competitions provided they agree to undergo a minimum 12-month hormone treatment

