Four newcomers in Kenya Lionesses squad for Africa Cup

Four players are set for their international debuts as Kenya Lionesses leave on Thursday for the Women’s Africa Cup Pool “B” clash in Kampala, Uganda.

Mwamba flanker Naomi Jelagat, 22, and Northern Suburbs eighth woman Phoebe Akinyi, 21, are among four players set for their maiden international assignment.

Jelagat just picked up rugby during the Covid-19 period, while Akinyi has just recovered from a sprained knee, an injury she sustained in August.

The Lionesses head coach Dennis “Ïronman” Mwanja has also included Mwamba prop, Natasha Emali, 23 and Impala Saracen lock Hesla Khisa, 21, in the team that has an average age of 21.

“I am amazed how Jelagat has a niche for rugby, managing to learn the game within two years, while Akinyi has risen through the ranks in community rugby from Shama Foundation academy," said Mwanja.

“All the debutantes will be a darling to watch,” said Mwanja, while naming the team at the RFUEA ground on Wednesday.

“Women are easily coached since they don’t have many issues and work with specifics.”

Mwanja, who was accompanied by Lionesses skipper Peruz Muyuka, noted that the girls have improved since their last outing against Colombia during their 2022 Rugby World Cup qualification match at the Nyayo National Stadium in August last year.

A hard fighting Lionesses fell to a 16-15 home loss to Colombia to exit.

“Their set-pieces and ball handling has improved. They now have better running skills,” said Mwanja

The Lionesses will take on Zambia Saturday at Wankulukuku Stadium, Kampala before meeting hosts on November 2 at the same venue.

Uganda tops the pool after dismantling Zambia 36-17 on Tuesday at the Wankulukuku Stadium.

This year’s continental championship has four groups where the winners will form Pool “A” next year that will be used as a qualifier for 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualification.

“We have come from a long journey that has been coupled with sevens international and that has given us consistency with improved attitude and basics,” said Mwaja.

“We are now remaining with execution and I believe we have a team that will put us on the Rugby World Cup qualifier group next year. We are better paced in terms of skills compared to our opponents,” said Muyuka.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) director of women’s rugby, Peris Mukoko said having a team with an average age of 21 means that Kenya has a great future.

“They have the potential to top the pool and make it the top pool next year,” said Mukoko.



Kenta Lionesses team