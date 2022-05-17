Former Kenya Sevens coach Murunga lands new role

Former Kenya Sevens and Homeboyz head coach Paul “Pau” Murunga is the new Kenya Harlequin head coach.

The 40-year-old Murunga took over the reigns at the Ngong Road-based Club last week.

His first major assignment is the Kabeberi Sevens this weekend at the RFUEA.

“What I want to change at Kenya Harlequin is the players’ culture on-and-off the pitch but retain the club’s culture,” said Murunga.

Murunga said that the team’s training regime must change by getting more time in training hours as well as improving their skill and fitness levels.

“Last season, both the sevens and 15s teams struggled with their form, which manifested in the results,” noted Murunga, adding that the team must embrace professionalism if it has to rediscover its past glory.

“Discipline will be paramount off the pitch where the players ought to embrace nutrition, hydration, proper rest and recovery, “said Murunga, who handled Homeboyz for 10 years before leaving the club in 2018.

“I would like to build depth in the team with good development structures starting with an academy side upwards,” explained Murunga, who replaces Senegalese head coach Amady Diallo.

Quins survived relegation from the Kenya Cup last season by a whisker after finishing 10th out of 12 teams.

Murunga won the National Sevens Series with Homeboyz in 2016 and 2017 and guided the side to Enterprise Cup victory in 2018.