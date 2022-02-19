Five in relegation dogfight in final day of Kenya Cup season

It will be down to arithmetic with five teams battling to avoid relegation when Kenya Cup rugby league comes to an end on Saturday.

Kenya Harlequin, who have 17 points, followed by Nakuru Rugby Club (16), Homeboyz Rugby (15), Nondiescripts (15) and Impala Saracens (12) must win their last matches to have hopes of remaining in the top flight league.

Two teams will be relegated from the league upon completion of the regular season with the top four proceeding to the semi-final playoffs.

Despite beating Impala Saracens 20-18 at the Ngong Racecourse on Saturday, Nondescripts are not out of the woods yet.

They stayed second last in the 12-team league as Impala Saracens, who secured a bonus point from the loss, remained at the bottom of the log.

Quins, who are placed eighth and in better position to avoid relegation, seem to have somewhat dented their chances after they stunningly stumbled against Nakuru 18-13 at the RFUEA on Saturday.

Still the bonus point Quins got from the defeat proved vital as it kept them ahead of Nakuru by a point though they dropped one place in the league standings.

Homeboyz, who were trailing 12-6 at the break against league leaders Kabras Sugar, crumbled to lose 31-6 at the Kakamega Showground.

The defeat saw the Deejays dropp one place to 10th where they tie with Nondies on 15 points each but enjoy a better aggregate.

Mwamba Rugby Club were the best climbers after they beat Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 28-6 in Kakamega.

That saw them scale three places to fifth with 19 points to avoid the relegation nightmare.

Champions KCB Rugby beat Strathmore Leos 23-9 at Madakara grounds while Menengai Oilers humbled visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 18-0 at the Nakuru ASK ground.

Interestingly, Homeboyz and Nondies will clash in their last duel on Saturday at the RFUEA that is set to host the match between Mwamba and Quins.

Nakuru will host Oilers, who have already secured semi-final place, at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

KCB Rugby will host Kabras Sugar at Ruaraka Sports Club while Blak Blad will be at their backyard, hosting fellow varsity students from Strathmore.

Kabras Sugar topped the log with 50 points followed by KCB on 44 hence a bonus victory for the bankers won't change their positions.

The outcome from the Oilers and Leos matches also won't alter their third and fourth placings respectively.

With the top four log staying the same, Kabras Sugar have already booked a semi-final date with the Leos with KCB set to meet Oilers in the other semi-final.

It's a replica of the 2021 Kenya Cup semi-finals where Kabras and KCB won 36-19 and 35-17 respectively.

KCB went on to win the final for the fourth consecutive time, beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 at Nandi Bears Sports Club on September 4 last year.

Kenya Cup results