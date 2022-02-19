Five in relegation dogfight in final day of Kenya Cup season

Impala

Nondescript Charles Omondi (right) gives Impala Club's Dennis Juma a hand-off during their Kenya Cup match on February 19, 2022 at Ngong Race Course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With the top four log staying the same, Kabras Sugar have already booked a semi-final date with the Leos with KCB set to meet Oilers in the other semi-final.
  • It's a replica of the 2021 Kenya Cup semi-finals where Kabras and KCB won 36-19 and 35-17 respectively.
  • KCB went on to win the final for the fourth consecutive time, beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 at Nandi Bears Sports Club on September 4 last year.

It will be down to arithmetic with five teams battling to avoid relegation when Kenya Cup rugby league  comes to an end on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.