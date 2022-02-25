Five giants in do-or-die mission in Kenya Cup season ender

Five Kenya Cup clubs will be engaged in a battle of their lives as they try to avoid relegation from the top flight rugby league on Saturday.

Kabras Sugar, who have beaten KCB twice but not in the Kenya Cup final, face the defending champions at the Ruaraka Sports Club.

Kabras Sugar and KCB, who occupy the first and second places respectively in the league, have already booked their places in the Kenya Cup semi-finals.

Kabras have a clean run in 10 outings to top the log with 50 points while KCB have 44 points drawn from nine wins and a draw.

Kenya Harlequin, who have 17 points followed by Nakuru Rugby Club (16), Nondiescripts (15), Homeboyz Rugby(15), and Impala Saracens (12), occupy the last five slots in the 12-team league.

They must win their last matches Saturday to enhance their hope of remaining in the top flight league.

But again, victory won't be enough since this will go down to arithmetic to decide who faces the big axe.

Two teams will be relegated from the league upon completion of the regular season with the top four proceeding to the semi-final playoffs.

Interestingly, Homeboyz and Nondies will clash in their last duel at the RFUEA, the venue that is set to host the match between Mwamba and Quins.

Nakuru will host Oilers, who have already secured semi-final place at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Kenyatta University's Blak Blad will be at their backyard, hosting fellow varsity students from Strathmore.

The outcome from Oilers and Leos also won't alter their third and fourth placings respectively.

With the top four log staying the same, the semi-final pairing has already fallen in place.

Kabras Sugar have booked a semi-final date with the Leos while KCB will meet Oilers in the other semi-final.

It's a replica of the 2021 Kenya Cup semi-finals where Kabras and KCB won 36-19 and 35-17 respectively.

KCB went on to lift their fourth consecutive title, beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 at Nandi Bears Sports Club on September 4 last year.

"The fat lady is get to sing. We have an opportunity after Homeboyz lost with Nakuru and Nondies winning without bonus points," said Impala coach Oscar Osir.

"We are on 12 points. In case we are to win with a bonus point and either Homeboyz or Nondies, who are on 15 points and Nakuru, who are on 16 lose, then we shall have avoided relegation," explained Osir. "The matter isn't in our hands anymore and our destiny is now allover the place."

Nondies deputy coach Oliver Callum said the 20-18 victory against Impala with Nakuru beating Quins 18-13 all last Saturday gave them hope but they now must beat Homeboyz to avoid relegation.

Nondies, who are the most successful Kenya Cup club with 17 titles, have never been relegated while Impala were last relegated in 1994.

"It's all in our hands now and we have no choice but to win," said Callum, adding that his charges must execute well against the Deejays, who have their Kenya Sevens stars back.

Nakuru head coach Felix Oloo that his boys want nothing short of victory. "We shall put in our all but we acknowledge that Oilers are enjoying the best form and will be playing without pressure," said Oloo.

Nakuru were last relegated from Kenya Cup in 2004.