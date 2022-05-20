Fiji run over Kenya Sevens in Toulouse

Alvin “Buffa” Otieno’s try failed to rescue Kenya as they slumped to suave Olympic champions Fiji 29-5 in their opening match of the Toulouse Sevens at Stade Ernest-Wallon, France on Friday.

Toulouse Sevens is the first assignment for the new Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath, who took over from Innocent Simiyu over a week ago.

Kaminieli Rasaku, Waisea Nacuqu and Elia Canakaivata raced through to touch down a try each in the first half against Kenya, who missed crucial takes.

Rasaku managed one conversion before Otieno struck for the Kenyans who trailed 17-5 at the break.

Rasaku would seal his double immediately on resumption before Filipe Sauturaga’s try put away the match in favour of the Singapore Sevens champions.

Kenya were to France at 11.05pm Friday before wrapping up against Wales on Saturday at 3.12pm.

Kenya Sevens are currently placed 10th after seven rounds of the 2021/2022 World Rugby Sevens Series with 37 points, having finished last in Malaga and Vancouver.

They only performed well in Dubai Sevens I and Dubai Sevens II in December, at a time most top teams had not returned to action owing to Covid-19. They finished eighth out of 12 teams to collect 10 points at Dubai Sevens I and sixth out of 12 teams at Dubai Sevens II to get 22 points.