Fallen rugby icon Ayimba celebrated in church service

The late Benjamin Ayimba's children - from left: Gabriel, Eli,Keenan and Brian pose with his portrait  after his requiem mass at Our Lady of Peace, South B on June 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kayange noted that Ayimba helped him develop his rugby profession back in 2006 when he appointed him Kenya Sevens captain, bypassing other experienced players in the team.
  • “When I met him for the first time in early 2006, he dismissed me as slim, not able to cope with the game. That I needed more muscles,” said Kayange, who was shocked when Ayimba picked him captain towards the end of 2006.

Friends and family members of the late former Kenya Sevens head coach, Benjamin Ayimba, Tuesday celebrated his life at a requiem mass held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, South B in Nairobi County.

