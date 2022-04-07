Ex-Menengai Oilers forward Vincent Oduor is dead

Former Menengai Oilers rugby player Vincent Oduor is dead.

Oilers head coach Gibson “Gibu” Weru confirmed that Oduor, 25, collapsed and died in Malindi, Kilifi County on Wednesday.

"He was one of our best hookers and featured for us until the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020. It is a great loss as he was a young promising player in his mid 20s," said the Oilers coach.

Oduor was a regular player at the Nakuru-based club before he took a break in 2020 after he secured employment in Malindi.

"He was a dedicated, hard-working and disciplined player who played a key role in many of our major victories," said Weru.

Oduor was in the Oilers squad that won the Nationwide League in 2016 and the Championship trophy the following year.