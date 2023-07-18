Ex-Kenya international Collins Injera lands government job

Former rugby international Collins Injera has landed a Parliamentary job, a few months after hanging his boots.

The decorated star is now an employee of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), working in the Senate Liaison office as an administrative officer on contract since last month, according to multiple sources who confirmed that he is now a civil servant.



Injera, who is a communication professional, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from Daystar Universit

He called it a day on January 24 after an illustrious and stellar rugby career, whose highlight was winning the Singapore 7s in 2016 alongside his elder brother Humphrey Khayange under the tutelage of late Benjamin Ayimba.

In the Singapore 7s cup final against Fiji, Injera scored two tries as Shujaa beat Fiji 30-7 to win their only title to date on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The 36-year-old made his HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut in Hong Kong in March 2007 and went on to make 424 appearances across 15 years.

He scored 279 tries – second only to England and Great Britain great Dan Norton – and accumulated a massive 1,443 points on the circuit which places him 9th in the all-time list.

The rugby legend also made two appearances at the Olympic Games and played in four rugby World Cup Sevens tournaments.

His highlight at the World Cup was in 2009 in Dubai where Shujaa stormed into the semifinals of the tournament after steam-rolling Fiji in the quarter finals winning 26-7 with Injera scoring five tries, but Shujaa however faltered against Argentina in the semis losing 12-0.