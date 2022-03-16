Enterprise Cup kick off postponed

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has postponed the Enterprise Cup that was to start with the first round on Saturday across the country.

Instead, the KRU's League and Fixtures Committee chairman, Hilary Itela, said they have allowed for the completion of the KRU Championship.

Championship semi-finals are planned for Saturday in Nairobi and Kwale counties followed by the final on March 26.

“We have put the start of the Enterprise Cup on hold to allow for the semi-finals and final of the Championship,” said Itela in a telephone conversation.

The winners of the semi-finals will be promoted to the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup league, replacing relegated Nondescripts and Impala Saracens.

Three-time Kenya Cup champions Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi will meet South Coast Pirates in the Championship semi-final in Diani.

Another former Kenya Cup side Catholic University Monks will play Shamas Foundation in the other semi-final at the RFUEA ground, Nairobi.

Pirates beat Kabarak University 14-11 away at the varsity ground on Saturday in their last match of the season to finish top of the league with 42 points from nine wins and two losses.

Shamas ended their regular season campaign with a 37-18 victory over Machine to finish second with 41 points drawn from eight wins and three defeats.

Monks beat Northern Suburbs 33-8 to end their regular league campaign with nine wins and two losses, leaving them third on the log with 39 points.

Despite losing to Shamas, Machine snatched the last semi-final slot after finishing fourth with 35 points after succeeding in seven out of their 12 outings.

Machine, who won Kenya Cup in 1977, 1989 and 1990, were relegated from during the 2018/19 season, while Monks last participated in the Kenya Cup during the 2014/15 season.

If successful, it will be the first time Pirates and Shamas will be taking part in the topflight rugby league.

Newly crowned Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar Rugby were to launch their Enterprise Cup defence against Machine in the first round in Kakamega with the winner getting to meet either Nondescripts or Western Bulls.

Nondies will host Bulls at the Ngong Racecourse ground when the event kicks off.

Another championship side Kisumu will take on Mwamba in Nairobi with the winner proceeding to the quarter-finals where they will meet either Kenya Harlequin or Homeboyz Rugby.

Quins and the Deejays will face off in the first round at the RFUEA.

Impala Saracens will be up against Menengai Oilers at the Impala Sports Club where the winner will get to face either Nakuru Rugby or Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

Nakuru and the varsity students will settle scores at Nakuru Athletic Club.

The other first round match will be a battle of Lions where KCB meet Strathmore Leos at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka for a quarter-final date with either Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad or Championship side Mombasa Rugby Club.