Enterprise Cup back as Kabras eye successful title defence

 Derrick Ashiundu

Kabras Sugar's Derrick Ashiundu charges against the Impala RFC defence during their Kenya Cup match on December 18, 2021 at Impala Club.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The quarter-finals will be staged on March 26 with the final due April 2.
  • Mwamba Cup first round matches are due March 19 followed by the quarter-finals and final on March 29 and April 2 respectively.

Kabras Sugar Rugby will launch their title defence against Championship side Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi during the Enterprise Cup first round on March 19.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.