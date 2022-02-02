Enterprise Cup back as Kabras eye successful title defence

Kabras Sugar Rugby will launch their title defence against Championship side Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi during the Enterprise Cup first round on March 19.

The Enterprise Cup wasn’t played in 2020 and 2021 owing to Covid-19.

Kabras Sugar won the last championship when they beat 10-time champions Impala Saracens 37-7 in the final played om May 29, 2019 at the RFUEA grounds.

According to the draw done Wednesday at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) offices at the RFUEA ground, the winner between Kabras Sugar and Machines will get a quarter-final ticket against the winner between Nondescripts’ Red Lion and Western Bulls.

The Red Lion will host Bulls at the Ngong Racecourse ground.

Another championship side Kisumu will take on Mwamba in Nairobi with the winner proceeding to the quarter-finals where they will meet either Kenya Harlequin or Homeboyz Rugby.

Quins and the Deejays will face off in the first round at the RFUEA.

On the other hand, Impala Saracens will be up against Menengai Oilers at the Impala Sports Club, with the winner facing either Nakuru Rugby or Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

The Wanyore and the varsity students will settle scores at Nakuru Athletic Club.

The other first round match will be a battle of Lions where Kenya Cup champions KCB Rugby meet Strathmore Leos at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka for a quarter-final date with either Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad or Championship side Mombasa Rugby Club.

Blak Blad will host the Coastal lads at their varsity ground.

The quarter-finals will be staged on March 26 with the final due April 2.

Mwamba Cup first round matches are due March 19 followed by the quarter-finals and final on March 29 and April 2 respectively.



Enterprise Cup first round- March 19

Kabras v Mean Machine, Nondies v Western Bulls, Quins v Homeboyz, Mwamba v Kisumu, Impala v Menengai Oilers, Nakuru v Masinde Muliro, KCB v Strathmore, Blak Blad v Mombasa

Mwamba Cup -March 19