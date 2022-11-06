Egerton Wasps storm Varsity League quarters

Egerton University's Wasps Saturday continued their fine run in the Kenya Varsity League after they topped Pool “B” with 15 points.

Wasps capitalised on home advantage to thump Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s Cougars 31-3 in the 15s rugby competition, to conclude their pool matches unbeaten.

Both sides came into this game joint top with 10 points each.

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DEKUT) defeated winless Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University 31-8 to finish third in the pool with five points.

But it was the end of the road for DEKUT in the competition because only the top two teams in every pool progress to the quarter-finals stage.

In Group “A”, University of Eldoret (UoE) finished top with 12 points after drawing with Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) 21-21.

Despite the stalemate, CUEA progressed to quarter-finals as the pool’s runners-up with six points. CUEA leapfrogged Technical University of Kenya (TUK) into second after they lost 54-0 to Maseno University.

Against visitors Cougars, Wasps were the dominant side with Cailaghan Bonde, Gilbert Ochieng, Bernard Ogeno, and Musakali Enos all touching down once for the hosts. Philip Okeyo contributed to the Wasps’ important victory with three successful conversions and a penalty while Magnus Mrarran also made one conversion for the hosts.

Cougars got their three points from a penalty that was taken by Newton Ojuor.

“It is possible for us to lift the cup. The boys know what they need to do, and if they stick to it, then it will be very much possible,” said Wasps' coach Leon Oduor.

In the quarter-finals scheduled for November 19, Wasps will face CUEA while Cougars will clash with the Group “D” winner.

In the other quarter-finals matches, UOE will meet Group “C” runners-up while the top team in Pool “C” will square it out with Pool “D” runners-up.

The last matches in Pools “C” and ‘D” will be held this weekend at Moi University in Eldoret. Currently, Technical University of Mombasa top Pool “C” with 10 points while Meru University of Science and Technology and the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine are joint second with five points.

Winless Kabaraka University are placed bottom with no points.