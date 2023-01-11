Duo to make Kenya Sevens debut in Hamilton, Sydney

Kenya Simbas centre John Okoth and Daystar Falcons centre wing Floyd Wabwire are due to make their debut at the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath has drafted Okoth, who also features for the National Sevens Series champions Menengai Oilers, and Wabwire in his squad for the Hamilton and Sydney legs of the World Series.

The squad of 13 players leaves on Friday for the Hamilton Sevens due January 21 and 22 at the Waikato Stadium, New Zealand and Sydney Sevens from January 27-29 at the Sydney Football Stadium, Australia.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath names the team for the he Hamilton and Sydney legs of the World Series at the KCB Sports Club, Nairobi on January 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The fourth and fifth legs of the World Sevens Series will see the return of KCB Rugby Club’s Alvin Otieno and Brian Tanga of Kabras Sugar.

McGrath described Okoth and Wabwire as the future of Kenya Sevens.

“Okoth is well known to Kenya rugby followers through his exploits with the Kenya Simbas. He is a big, powerful, skillful player who will offset the loss of Vincent Onyala to a great degree,” said McGrath, adding that Okoth will do a job in short bursts and he’s going to get better as the season progresses.

McGrath said Wabwire has trained well with the team and has a good opportunity to have a taste of senior rugby.

“He sprouted from nowhere to make an impact in the National Sevens Series… He wasn’t picked out by the selectors but he was someone who caught my eye and he deserves this opportunity,” said McGrath.

McGrath said that the return of Otieno and Tanga should bring along experience and x-factor that his side needs at the moment.

Kenya Sevens will play Samoa, Fiji and France in Pool “A” of the Hamilton Sevens which McGrath described as tough.

“As always, when you don’t do well in the tournament before, the draw is very rarely kind to you,” noted McGrath.

“We have what has been described as the group of death. Our opponents are real big hitters.”

However, McGrath said none of the three teams will beat Kenya Sevens going by the improvements in Dubai and Cape Town.

Kenya Sevens slumped in performances when they finished 13th to collect three points from Cape Town Sevens, the third leg of the series.

Shujaa overturned Canada’s 5-0 lead to go ahead 14-5 at the break before winning 21-10 in the play-off for the 13th place.

Kenya collected one point from Hong Kong Sevens before improving to get five in the previous leg in Dubai.

The team is now placed 14th in the Series, three places inside the relegation zone.

Kenya Sevens Squad