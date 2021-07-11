DP Ruto, CS Amina watch as Kenya Simbas maul Zambia

Kenya Simbas mauled Zambia 45-8 in front of a sizeable crowd at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday to remain in contention for a place in the 2023 Rugby 15s World Cup.

With the result, Kenya joins Pool B winners Senegal in next year's eight-nation final Africa 2023 World Cup qualifiers as Zambia crash out.

Paul Odera's charges had stumbled 20-19 against Senegal in their opening Pool B Round 2 match on July 3 and were staring at elimination.

Fully aware of the danger they were in and playing in front of Deputy President William Ruto and Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Simbas started off with purpose.

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) speaks to the Kenya Simbas players after their 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier against Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

A pushover try from Kenya Sevens ace Dan Sikuta got the hosts going in the third minute.

Employing a fast pace, Kenya took a 15-0 lead after more points from Jone Kubu (penalty) and an unconverted try through Brian Tanga.

Zambia's Copper Eagles capitalised on their one-man advantage to reduce the arrears to 15-3 after Joshua Chisanga was sinbinned in the 32nd minute.

Fijian-born Kubu weaved past the Zambian defence to get a try with Simbas still a man less.

Dominic Coulson added the extras as the hosts led 22-3. A drop goal from Kubu put the former African champions 25-3 up. Another try and conversion from Coulson after Chisanga's return saw Kenya extend her lead to 32-3 at the breather.

Another pushover try from Coulson early in the second half gave more breathing space for Kenya at 37-3.