DP Ruto, CS Amina watch as Kenya Simbas maul Zambia

Kenya Simbas

Kenya Simbas players celebrate their win against Zambia during their  2023 rugby World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Another pushover try from Coulson early in the second half gave more breathing space for Kenya at 37-3.
  • George Nyambua's try before Coulson hit the last nail in the Eagles' coffin with a try in the dying minutes.

Kenya Simbas mauled Zambia 45-8 in front of a sizeable crowd at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday to remain in contention for a place in the 2023 Rugby 15s World Cup.

