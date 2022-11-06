Disappointing Shujaa wind up last in Hong Kong

Battered Kenya Sevens has wobbled through Hong Kong Sevens, the opening leg of the 2022/2023 World Sevens Series, without a win.

Shujaa only managed to squeeze a point from the leg when they lost to New Zealand 43-0 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals before shockingly going down to Uruguay 10-7 in the semi-final for 13th place.

Shujaa will now finish last in the event alongside hosts Hong Kong.

Whether Briton Damian McGrath's Kenya Sevens will recover for a good show in the coming legs of the Series is left to be known but what is clear is that similar performances in the remaining 10 legs will see them relegated.

Defending champions Fiji were due to meet much-improved Samoa in the main Cup semi-final with Series defending champions Australia taking on France in the other semi.

In the quarter-finals, Fiji stopped South Africa 12-7, Samoa squeezed past Argentina 19-14, Australia humbled Ireland 26-19 while France edged out the United States of America 28-14.

McGrath had complained about the off pitch issues affecting players.

Before departing to Hong Kong, McGrath had warned that his players can't perform at such a high level without good training facilities, contracts and allowances.