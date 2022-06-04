Kenya Simbas maul South Africa's Leopards in Nairobi

Dan Sikuta

Kenya Simbas' Dan Sikuta evades a tackle during their Currie Cup First Division match against North West Leopards of South Africa at RFUEA ground on June 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Kenya Simbas produced a stunning display to stun Currie Cup First Division champions North West Leopards 51-35 at RFUEA ground on Saturday.

The Simbas, who had only won one match in the Currie Cup First Division fixtures prior to Saturday's match, were in a class of their own in Nairobi.

More to follow...

