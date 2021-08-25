Colombia end Kenya Lionesses' World Cup dream

Colombia

Colombia players celebrate after their 16-15 win over Kenya in their 2022 Rugby World Cup play-off match at the Nyayo National Stadium on August 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Colombia will now get support from World Rugby to the tune of about Sh11 million to duel the second-placed teams from Asia, Europe and Oceania regional tournaments in the repechage in Europe at a venue and date to be announced later.

Kenya’s dream of a first Rugby World Cup appearance went up in smoke after losing 15-16 to Colombia in their South America/Africa play-off at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.