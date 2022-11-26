Cold welcome for Mean Machine, Monks on Kenya Cup return

Defending champions Kabras Sugar, KCB and Menengai Oilers proved ruthless to dismantle their opponents as the 2022/23 Kenya Cup season got underway Saturday.

The issue of player transfer saw most of the matches delayed with most teams being forced to withdraw their newly signed players from their starting line-ups.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) transfer period opens on December 17 this year.

Kabras Sugar led 19-3 at the break before disposing of visiting Catholic University Monks 40-13 to launch their title defence soundly at the Kakamega Showground.

Oilers thrashed visiting Kenya Cup returnees Mean Machine the University of Nairobi 72-6 at the Nakuru Showground.

KCB, the former eight times champions KCB were simply clinical against visiting Kenya Harlequin, scoring six tries to thrash them 38-0 at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

Homeboyz Rugby Club and Strathmore University Leos started their campaigns well with close victories.

Homeboyz edged out Mwamba Rugby Club 19-13 at the RFUEA ground as the Leos proved supreme in the battle of varsities to down Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 23-21 at Strathmore University’s Madaraka ground.

“We have won but I am not happy with the way we played even if it’s the opening match. We made mistakes virtually in all departments,” said KCB coach Curtis Olago, adding that they also had the issue of personnel, which he hopes will be sorted out.

“We have 10 players that we didn’t field because of transfer issues but we shall sort that out,” said Olago as his Quins counterpart Paul Murunga also raised the issue of the transfer of players.

“We had distraction in terms of play after we had to take out seven players over the transfer issue,” said Murunga. “But still, we didn’t play well with basic errors like ball handling costing us.”

Murunga complained that KCB fielded Homeboyz player Emmanuel Silungi yet the transfer window isn’t open.

It’s Kenya Simbas’ fullback Darwin Mukidza, who beat Quins defence after phase play to score as winger Isaac Njoroge converted to lead 7-0. Quins got a penalty but their attempt on goal went wide.

Quins would break again but Mike Onsando lost possession.

Kenya Simbas scrum-half Samuel Asati would land KCB’s second try before prop Oscar Sarano made a crucial intercept before pacing to score.

Njoroge converted as KCB stretched their lead to 19-0 at the break.

Centre Elphas Adunga, second row David Chenge and flanker Felix Ojow landed as Njoroge made two conversions to put away the match for KCB.

Results

KCB 38-0 Quins

Kabras Sugar 40-13 Catholic Monks

Homeboyz 19-13 Mwamba

Strathmore Leos 23-21 Masinde Muliro

Menengai Oilers 72- 6 Mean Machine