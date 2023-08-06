Classy Kabras win Prinsloo Sevens unbeaten

Kabras Sugar clinched the third leg of SportPesa National Sevens Circuit when they beat Kenya Harlequins 10-5 in the final of Prinsloo Sevens at Nakuru Athletics Club on Sunday.

It was a sweet run for Felix Ayange's side who completed the third circuit unbeaten.

Kabras Sugar scored their two tries through Briason Adaka and John Ekubu in the first half while Quins replied in the second half through substitute Luck Dewald.

Kabras started their winning ways in the quarter-finals when they crushed the fast-fading Nakuru RFC 22-5 and locked out Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 15-0 in the semi-final.

Earlier, KCB silenced Strathmore Leos 14-7 in the quarter-finals while Menengai Oilers humbled Homeboyz 19-0.

Quins sailed into the finals after dispatching Mwamba 21-0 in the quarter-finals and Menengai Oilers 14-10 in the semis.

Quins head coach Paul “Pau” Murunga conceded defeat and blamed his charges for failing to utilise the chances they created particularly in the second half.

“As a true sportsman, I must admit Kabars Sugar had a better game maturity and deserved to win the final match. Their ball control was superb,” said coach Murunga.

He added: “Our target is the fourth leg in Nairobi and we hope to win the Christie Sevens and avenge the defeat. However, I congratulate my boys some of whom are playing sevens circuit for the first time this season.”

Kabras Sugar head coach Felix Ayange was an elated man after the final whistle.

“I’m happy the boys have maintained the maturity that I have been preaching since we started the Sevens Circuit. I attribute this victory to good leadership in the team right from our sponsors Kabras Sugar and the technical bench which has been working as a team,” said Ayange.

In the third place play-off, KCB defeated Menengai Oilers 22-12.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) beat Daystar University 15-12 to clinch the Challenge Cup.

In the fifth-place play-off, Mwamba beat Strathmore Leos 22-19 and in the 13th place final, Kisumu RFC gored Western Bulls 43-0.

Sigalagala Technical Institute qualified for Division One when they beat Makueni 17-12 in the final match.

In the women’s final showdown, Impala came from behind to beat Mwamba 10-5 in a closely contested match.

Results

Main Cup final

Kabras Sugar 10 Kenya Harlequins 5;

Challenge Trophy final

Daystar University 12 MMUST 15;

Division Two final

Sigalagala Technical Institute 17 Makueni 12

Women final