Chipu thrash Madagascar to secure bronze in Barthes Trophy

Kenya Under-20 men's rugby team, Chipu Sunday won bronze in the 2022 Rugby Africa Barthes Trophy at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Coach Curtis Olago's men walloped Madagascar 49-15 in an entertaining third place playoff match infront of the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

The hosts, who narrowly defeated Madagascar 21-20 in last year's final at the same venue, won emphatically the bronze medal match with points from captain John Baraka, Gabriel Ayimba, David Mwangi, Kolian Persian, Winston Macharia, Cornelius Mukoro and Tonny Oketch.

Chipu lost 16-5 against former champions Namibia in the semi-finals on April 13, while Madagascar also suffered a 32-3 loss at the hands of Zimbabwe.

In other ranking matches held earlier, Tunisia defeated Uganda 24-11 after leading at the break to finish fifth and Ugandans sixth.

Ivory Coast finished in last (eighth) place after losing 22-8 against Zambia. Kenya had won the last two editions held in 2019 and 2021 in Nairobi.