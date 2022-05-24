Champs KCB drawn with Nakuru in Christie Sevens

Defending champions KCB Rugby will play 2000 titleholders Nakuru at Christie Sevens, the second leg of the National Sevens Series planned for this weekend at the RFUEA ground.

KCB, who are fresh from clinching the Kabeberi Sevens title on Sunday at the RFUEA, met Nakuru in the 2019 Christie Sevens final where the bankers prevailed 12-7 in sudden death.

Besides KCB and Nakuru, other teams in Pool “A” are hosts Kenya Harlequin and Pirates, while Kabeberi Sevens losing finalist Strathmore Leos will play Daystar Falcons, Blak Blad and Impala in Pool “B.”

"You can't hide from any team forever. We sshall take on whoever comes our way," said KCB coach Dennis Mwanja.

"All we need is to settle fast in our matches."

Mwanja reckons that Nakuru is a lethal side especially if they get their combinations well and fast.

"There is no small team in sevens and we saw that at Kabeberi where Masinde Muliro and Daystar beat bigwigs," said Mwanja.

Menengai Oilers headline Pool “C” as the third-placed team at Kabeberi and face Masinde Muliro, Kabras Sugar, the 2016 and 217 champions and Nondescripts, who last won the Christies in 1977.

Homeboyz, the 2018 Christie Sevens winners, will play the 2014 champions Mwamba, Western Bulls and Catholic Monks, who won the Division II title at Kabeberi Sevens in Pool “D.”

The Christie Sevens started in 1964, and is named in honour of Alex ‘Sandy’ Milne Christie, the former president of Kenya Harlequin, a veteran rugby player and referee.

He also served as the president of the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) and vice-president of Wasps RFC in England.



Christie Sevens pools