Champions Oilers to parade new signings at Dala Sevens

Menengai Oilers will unleash three new signings as they launch their National Sevens Circuit title defence at the Dala Sevens this weekend at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Oilers coach Gibson Weru will have centre Davis Otundo and half back Timothy Lugalia from Shamas and Meru’s winger Hebert Ochieng in his fold at the lakeside city.

Weru’s charges have been handed their Great Rift rivals Nakuru, who have won the circuit two times, Nondescripts and Catholic Monks in Pool “A” of the two-day tournament.

Menengai Oilers lifted the 2022 National Seven Circuit title with a total of 116 points after they won Prinsloo, finished second at Kakamega Sevens and Dala Sevens and third at Kabeberi Sevens and Christie Sevens respectively.

The Oilers lost to Homeboyz 19-14 in last year’s Dala Sevens final.

“I believe we are ready to defend our Series title with more wins unlike last season when we only triumphed at Prinsloo, “said Weru, the former Kenya Sevens international.

“We have to win every game.”

The Oilers thave been training for the last seven weeks and will be captained by forward Crispin Shitundo.

Nakuru, the 2009 and 2015 Circuit winners, will be hoping to win their first event in the Circuit since 2019.

“We are ready for Dala Sevens, having trained for the last eight weeks with 19 players,” said Nakuru’s team manager Hillary Kisangi.

Kisangi noted that rookie Victor Wabuti, a student at Jomo Kenyatta High School has been impressive. “Hopefully, he will be in the final team that will be named on Thursday,” said Kisangi.

KCB, who finished second last season, headline Pool “B” which also has Kenya Harlequin, Masinde Muliro and Mombasa.

KCB is the most successful side in the circuit with four titles-2004, 2006, 2014 and 2019.

Strathmore Leos, the 2013 circuit winners, are in Pool “C” with Kakamega Sevens champions Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons and hosts Kisumu.

Three-time circuit champions Homeboyz are in Pool “D” with Mwamba, who have also won the circuit three times. Also in the pool are Western Bulls and last season’s Division 2 champions Makueni.

Dala Sevens

Pool A: Menengai Oilers, Nakuru, Nondescripts, Catholic Monks

Pool B: KCB, Kenya Harlequin, Masinde Muliro, Mombasa

Pool C: Strathmore Leos, Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons, Kisumu