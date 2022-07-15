Broke Kenya pull out of Elgon Cup

This year’s Elgon Cup will not take place after Kenya pulled out, citing tough economic times.

The duel had been scheduled for July 23 and July 30 in Uganda and Kenya respectively.

In a statement released on Friday, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said with Covid-19 having taken a heavy toll on some of its stakeholders and sponsors, they are unable to field teams in the competition.

“Following consultations internally within the Kenya Rugby Union, and with our stakeholders and sponsors, we regrettably report that we will be unable to participate in the Elgon Cup 2022 that was slated for later this month,” said KRU Honorary Secretary Ian Mugambi.

“This is as a result of the prevailing economic conditions in the aftermath of Covid-19, we are not in a position to confirm our participation in this year’s tournament.”

Uganda Rugby Union accepted Kenya's decision to pull out of this year's competition.

“Kenya Rugby Union has informed us that with prevailing economic conditions and the looming general elections in the country, they are unfortunately unable to play the cup this year,” said Uganda Rugby Union Secretary Peter Odong in a statement.

“As partners, we duly understand and wish them the best in the remainder of their competitions.

Kenya Simbas have dominated the competition, lifting the title in the last four editions.

In the last edition held in 2019, Simba beat Uganda Cranes 29-21 on aggregate. Kenya Lionesses also retained the title after defeating Uganda Lady Cranes 79-19 on aggregate.

The 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic.