Brave Kenya Simbas fall to Boland Cavaliers

Kenya Simbas staged a spirited battle before going down to Boland Cavaliers 45-33 in the Currie Cup Division One at the Boland Stadium, Wellington, South Africa on Saturday.

Andrew Motoka and Derrick Ashiundu scored two tries each while Beldad Ogeta and Thomas Okeyo managed a try apiece for the Simbas.

The Simbas have now played five matches winning one and losing the rest in the competition they are featuring for the first time.

The Simbas will now meet SWD Eagles on May 28 at City Park Stadium, Athlone before playing two of their matches in Nairobi.

History will be made since it will be the first time Currie Division One is being staged outside South Africa.

The Simbas will take on Leopards on June 4 before meeting Eastern Province Elephants on June 11 in the battle dubbed the "Nairobi Series” at the RFUEA ground.

The 2022 Currie Cup Division One is the 84th edition. It is the second tier, running alongside the 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division.

Kenya Simbas and Zimbabwe Goshawks are using the Currie Cup to prepare for the Africa Rugby qualifying tournament to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The qualifier will take place in the French cities of Marseille and Aixen from July 1 to 10 this year.

South Africa Rugby tournament director Yusuf Jackson was in Nairobi on May 3 this year to launch the "Nairobi Series”.

Jackson was accompanied by his host, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla, Eastern Province Rugby chief executive officer Thando Manana and his Elephants Rugby counterpart, Eugene Fourie.

Results

May 21: Boland Cavaliers 45 Kenya Simbas 33

May 7: Kenya Simbas 35 Border Bulldogs 12

April 30: Griffons 66 Kenya Simbas 33

April 22: Kenya Simbas 21 Zimbabwe Goshawks 22