Brave Kenya Lionesses go down to SA in second friendly

Kenya 15s women's rugby team unluckily lost 29-22 to hosts South Africa in a much improved performance in their last test match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Monday.

The Lionesses, who play Colombia on August 25 in Nairobi in a crucial Rugby World Cup qualifying match for the Repechage, slumped to two late tries from Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Lusanda Dumke after the Women Boks capitalised on a Kenyan sin-bin.

Kenya went into this fixture on the back of a 66-0 drubbing on August 12 in the first test in Stellenbosch.

Related Eleven changes as Kenya Lionesses eye revenge against SA Rugby

Lionesses, who welcomed Kenya Sevens stars who were in Japan recently for the Tokyo Olympics, showed great courage. They got off to a bad start after conceding a try from Lusanda Dumke, converted by Zenay Jordaan in the opening 20 minutes.

However, Kenya cut the gap to within two points after scoring a try through Grace Adhiambo.

The hosts again opened a 14-5 gap after debutant Jacomina Cilliers scored at the corner from a sublime pass from Felicia Jacobs.

The first 40 minutes finished 17-12 for South Africa after the hosts added a penalty through Cilliers as Adhiambo converted a well-worked Christabel Lindo try.

The Lionesses started the second half with purpose, taking a 19-17 lead after Adhiambo converted Janet Okello’s try.

Okello had sliced through the South Africa defence to score the third try after Judith Auma sent the ball to the backs off a scrum.

Lindo then won a crucial turnover inside the Boks 22-metre which resulted in a penalty that was successfully converted by Adhiambo for a 22-17 lead before the late tries quashed Kenya’s hopes of causing an upset.

Lionesses return home on Tuesday, while Colombia will jet in on Wednesday. The winner between Kenya and Colombia will clash with second-ranked teams from Asia, Europe and Oceania at the Repechage to be held at a venue and date yet to be disclosed.