Brave Kenya Lionesses go down to SA in second friendly

Kenya Lionesses

Part of the action between Kenya and South Africa during their test match tellenbosch on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Lionesses return home on Tuesday, while Colombia will jet in on Wednesday. The winner between Kenya and Colombia will clash with second-ranked teams from Asia, Europe and Oceania at the Repechage to be held at a venue and date yet to be disclosed.
  • The Asian qualification will take place on October 2-12 in Hong Kong involving Hong Kong, Japan and Kazakhstan. Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Spain will face off in the European Qualification slated for September 13-25. Samoa thrashed Tonga 40-0 in November 2020 to qualify for the repechage tournament from Oceania.

Kenya 15s women's rugby team unluckily lost 29-22 to hosts South Africa in a much improved performance in their last test match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Monday.

