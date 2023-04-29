Brace Chipu dare champions Zimbabwe in Barthes Trophy final

The national men's Under-20 rugby team has rallied home fans to turn up in large numbers to support them during the U-20 Barthes Trophy final against Zimbabwe at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides are meeting in the final for the first time ever.

Chipu swept aside Uganda 44-20 in quarter-final and nine-time winners Namibia 24-13 in the semi-final to book a date with Zimbabwe who trounced Cote d’Ivoire 55-0 and Tunisia 60-6 in the same stages, respectively.

“We are asking Kenyans to come out in large numbers for tomorrow's final and support the boys,” said Team Manager Peter Mutai on Saturday after the captain's run at Nyayo where captain Laban Kipsang had similar sentiments.

Kipsang noted that playing Zimbabwe in the final will not be a walk in the park. “We are coming hard and more tactical this time,” said Kipsang. “We are not under any pressure. We believe what the technical bench has taught us is enough to win this trophy and be champion of Africa.”

After playing second fiddle to Namibia in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018, Kenya finally got the better of the Southern Africa side 21-18 in the 2019 final at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

Kenya retained the title in 2021 after edging out Madagascar 21-20 at Nyayo.

Coach Curtis Olago’s side lost the title at Nyayo last year after falling to Namibia 16-5 in semi-final stage. The Kenyans are going for their third African crown.

Coach Shaun de Souza’s Zimbabwe are eyeing their fifth continental title after dominating in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2022 editions.

Barthes Trophy was previously known as Rugby Africa Division 1 “A” Under-20. It was renamed after the late World Rugby Regional Manager for Africa Jean-Luc Barthes who passed away in 2016.

Gate charges for the final are Sh100 for regular tickets, while VIP tickets go for Sh1,000.

The final between Kenya and Zimbabwe will be preceded by ranking matches for positions three to eight.