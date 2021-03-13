Blak Blad hand Mwamba rude welcome to Kenya Cup, Quins win

Kenya Harlequins' Xavier Kipng'etich (second right) sidesteps Impala's Anderson Oduor (left) during their Kenya Cup Rugby league match at Impala Sports Club on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Winger Archadius Kwesa collected 11 points from three penalties and a conversion as Blak Blak stunned Mwamba 24-12.
  • The victory was coming for the varsity students after they lost to Nakuru 13-8 in Nakuru before forcing a 12-12 draw against Menengai Oilers at the RFUEA ground.

Former champions Kenya Harlequin and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad finally secured their first victories of the season during the third round of Kenya Cup rugby league matches at Impala Sports Club.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.