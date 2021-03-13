Blak Blad hand Mwamba rude welcome to Kenya Cup, Quins win

Former champions Kenya Harlequin and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad finally secured their first victories of the season during the third round of Kenya Cup rugby league matches at Impala Sports Club.

Winger Archadius Kwesa collected 11 points from three penalties and a conversion as Blak Blak stunned Mwamba 24-12.

Mwamba RFC's Tony Owuor is tackled by Blak Blad's Archadias Khwisa and Denis Odhiambo (right) during their Kenya Cup rugby league match at Impala Sports Club on March 13, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The victory was coming for the varsity students after they lost to Nakuru 13-8 in Nakuru before forcing a 12-12 draw against Menengai Oilers at the RFUEA ground.

Quins forwards exploded with powerful scrummages, scoring two of their four tries from rolling mauls to beat neighbours Impala Saracens 27-20.

In Nakuru, Menengai Oilers won the "Suguta Valley" derby, edging out visitors Nakuru 21-20 at the Moi Showground.

Hooker Brian Waragad landed a brace of tries as eighthman Kevin Angote and substitute forward Philip Ikambili scored a try each for Quins in a match that both teams exchanged leads.

Fly-half Evin Asena made two conversions and a penalty for Quins, who managed to exert revenge against Impala with a bonus point victory.

Impala beat Quins 23-3 last season.

It was Impala's first appearance this season while Quins had lost their two previous matches; 39-13 top Oilers and 35-32 to KCB Rugby.

Second row Eric Kerre, winger Edmund Anya and fullback Anderson Odour crossed the white chalk for the Sarries but all was in vain even with fly-half Martin Juma's conversion and penalty.

Centre Brian Kadenge and scrum-half Brian Wahinya scored a try apiece to propel Blak Blad to victory against Mwamba but not before Kwesa curled in three penalties and a conversion.

Jeremy Chimwani and Nicholas Kuto's tries failed to rescue Mwamba on their first appearance this season.

Quins coach Antoine Plasman was not impressed with his players after they came from behind thrice to beat Impala.