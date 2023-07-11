Big guns arrive for World Rugby Under-20 Trophy

Africa champions Zimbabwe, United States of America and Samoa were expected to arrive in the country Tuesday night ahead of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy starting Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Hong Kong China was the first team to arrive on Sunday followed by Scotland on Monday while Uruguay and Samoa jetted into the country Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time Kenya is hosting the championship, having previously staged the tournament in 2009.

It will be the third time the tournament has been played in Africa with Zimbabwe having acted as hosts in 2016.

Chipu will take on Hong Kong China, Samoa and Spain in Pool “B” while Scotland, who were relegated from the Under-20 Championship in 2019, Uruguay, United States of America and Zimbabwe will battle in Pool “A.”

Kenya’s Chipu will launch their quest against Samoa at 12pm on Saturday just after Scotland Zimbabwe will play at 10am. Uruguay and USA face-off at 2pm with Spain and Hong Kong China closing the day’s action at 4pm.

The tournament’s chief executive officer Ian Mugambi disclosed that there will be a Captain’s photoshoot at PrideIn, Lantana, Westlands at 4.30pm.

“Zimbabwe and USA were the last teams to check in at 9pm on Tuesday,” said Mugambi.

Junior Manu Samoa have the likes of Malakesi Masefau and Paul Stanley, who made their debuts at the just concluded World Rugby Sevens Series.

The tournament that will end July 30 will see the winner promoted to the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2024.

This year's World Rugby Under-20 Championship ends on Friday in South Africa with the final clash between defending champions France and Ireland.

France came from 17-0 down to win the highest scoring semi-final in Under-20 Championship history, beating England 52-31 on Sunday to maintain their pursuit of a third successive title.

Under-20 Six Nations 2023 champions Ireland stand in their way, following a hard-fought 31-12 win over hosts South Africa.