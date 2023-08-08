Beware, Quins are back to their best, chairman Sudi declares

Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club is back, ready to reclaim its place in local rugby, the club’s chairman, Victor Sudi, has declared.

Sudi, a former Kenya Sevens and 15s international, said that by reaching Sunday’s final of Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru to eventually tie in third place with Menengai Oilers on 46 points apiece in the 2023 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, the team had sent a clear message to opponents on what to expect this season.

“We have improved our structures and focused on player welfare, and it is paying off,” Sudi said, adding that engaging coach Paul Murunga alongside former Kenya Simbas forward Joel Ng’ang’a, has changed their fortunes both in sevens and 15s versions.

The team finished fourth in the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup season, having survived relegation in 2021/2022 by a whisker after finishing 10th out of 12 teams that season.

Sudi was speaking on Tuesday after receiving more than Sh5 million in cash and kind from several companies ahead of this weekend’s 56th edition of the Christie Sevens which at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa ground.

East African Breweries (Tusker) handed over a cheque of Sh2 million and SportPesa, who are the Circuit’s title sponsors, gave Sh1 million.

Quins have been handed Homeboyz, Daystar University Falcons and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad in Pool “B’ of the Christie Sevens.

Leaders Kabras Sugar are in Pool “A” with Nakuru, Masinde Muliro and Impala Saracens while debutants Sigalagala from Western are in Pool “D” alongside Menengai Oilers, Mwamba and Nondescripts.

Dala Sevens champions KCB are in Pool “C” with Strathmore Leos, Catholic Monks and Kisumu.

“We have had good pre-season build up, and the players are looking comfortable and ready for the new season,” Sudi said, explaining that a good recruitment strategy has also played to the team’s advantage.

Quins are yet to win the National Sevens Circuit since 2012, nor a leg in the circuit since 2016.

Quins, who have won Kenya Cup eight times, are also yet to lift the title since 2012.

Handled by Paul “Pau” Murunga, a former Kenya 15s international, Quins lost to Kabras Sugar Rugby Club 10-5 in the final of the Prinsloo Sevens, the third leg of the 2023 SportPesa National Sevens Circuit on Sunday in Nakuru.

Quins reached the semi-final of Dala Sevens, the first leg in Kisumu but lost to Kabras Sugar 15-14 before settling fourth after losing to Strathmore Leos 24-19 in the play-off for third.

They settled sixth at Driftwood Sevens after losing to Mwamba 12-7 but put up a sprinted battle, claiming a sweet and swift revenge, beating Mwamba 21-0 at Prinsloo Sevens quarter-final.

Then they would stop Driftwood Sevens losing finalists and Series defending champions Menengai Oilers 14-10 in the semis before Kabras Sugar, who were fresh from winning Driftwood Sevens, halted their charge in the final.

Then Murunga, 41-year-old former Kenya Sevens and Homeboyz head coach, took over the reins at the Ngong Road-based Club May last year, before guiding them to fourth place in the 2022/2023 Kenya Cup.

They won eight matches, losing out in three to tie on 37 points each with Menengai Oilers, who had superior aggregate.