Battling Shujaa lose to Australia in Paris

Kenya Sevens'dream of reaching the medal play-off quarter-final dimiished after they lost their second pool B match 21-7 to Australia 21-7 in at the Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday.

It was their second loss after going down 31-12 to Series champions Argentina in their opening pool B” match earlier.

They now must beat Samoa by a large margin in their last pool outing on Thursday at 3pm to have a chance of qualifying as the two best last teams from the three pools.

Australia had earlier edged out Samoa 21-14 in another pool "B" duel to seal their place in the medal play-off quarter-final.

They are joined by Argentina who crashed Samoa 28-12 in their second pool match. The two teams that will top in the three pools will qualify for the play-off quarter-final.

James Turner put Australia ahead with a try that Dietrich Roache converted, but Samuel Asati would put co-captain Tony Omondi through from the ruck to score and convert to level 7-7.

Nathan Lawson recaptured the lead for Australia as Roache added the extras to pull away 14-7 at the break. Roache's boot finished it off by converting Corey Toole's try.